The Miami Heat look to continue a transcendent run through the 2023 NBA playoffs on Thursday evening. Miami visits Ball Arena to take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals. Miami is 12-6 in the postseason, winning the Eastern Conference in shocking fashion as the No. 8 seed and bringing the worst regular season record (44-38) to the NBA Finals of any team since 1981. On the other side, Denver won the Western Conference as the No. 1 seed with a 53-29 record in the regular season and a stellar 12-3 mark in the playoffs. Tyler Herro (hand) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out for Miami.

Heat vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -9

Heat vs. Nuggets over/under: 219 points

Heat vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -400, Heat +310

MIA: The Heat are 22-27-1 against the spread in road games

DEN: The Nuggets are 30-18-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Heat can cover



Though Denver has been tremendous at home, Miami will not be flustered in a road environment. The Heat are 6-4 on the road in the playoffs, including a trio of wins in Boston and a dominant Game 7 victory. On offense, Miami is scoring more than 1.16 points per possession during the playoffs, with improved 3-point shooting under the brightest lights. The Heat are shooting 39.0% from 3-point range in the full postseason, and Miami buried more than 43% of 3-point attempts in the Eastern Conference finals. Jimmy Butler leads the way for Miami, averaging 28.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game in the playoffs, and Caleb Martin reached a new level with 19.3 points per game on 60.2% shooting against Boston.

Defensively, Miami is stout, giving up only 111.5 points per 100 possessions during the playoffs after posting a top-10 mark in defensive rating (112.8) during the regular season. The Heat are generating turnovers with consistency and leading the playoffs in points per game off turnovers (19.3), with Miami also holding opponents to 32.5% shooting from 3-point range and only 22.5 assists per game.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver has a tremendous offensive profile to lean on in this matchup. The Nuggets lead the 2023 NBA playoffs in offensive rating (119.7), and Denver has a 59.5% true shooting mark in the postseason. The Nuggets are shooting 38.6% from 3-point range, standing in stark contrast to Boston's perimeter shooting issues against Miami in the previous round, and Denver also has the ability to attack in different ways. Denver leads the postseason with 51.5 points in the paint per game, and the Nuggets are in the top three in assists (25.9 per game) and fast break points (16.6 per game).

The Nuggets also have the best turnover rate (11.7%) in the playoffs, and Denver grabs more than 30% of missed shots on the offensive glass. In addition, Denver's defense has taken a step forward in the postseason, and the Nuggets are incredibly effective at home. Denver went 34-7 at Ball Arena during the regular season, and the Nuggets are 8-0 in the playoffs, out-scoring opponents by 11.6 points per 100 possessions in postseason home games.

