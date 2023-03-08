Police in Glendale, Colorado have closed their investigation into a video that appeared to show Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant showing off a gun inside a nightclub following the team's loss to the Denver Nuggets on March 3. In their release on Wednesday, the police department said that "there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime."

Morant was suspended for at least two games but will be away from the team indefinitely following the incident. In addition, the NBA is still investigating the situation independently, and Morant may still be subject to a hefty league suspension.

He did not play in their losses to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday or the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. The Grizzlies' next game following their road trip will be at home on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors.

"I take full responsibility for my actions last night," Morant said in a statement released on March 4. "I'm sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis, and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I'm going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

The NBA also released a statement saying, "We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating."

It was reported Monday evening that during a recent players-only meeting, veteran big man Steven Adams spoke up and told the team that they need to be more disciplined on the road and not go out, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. During that meeting, Charania reports, everyone knew the comment was directed toward Morant. However, despite Adams' statement, Morant still went out early Saturday morning following the team's loss to the Nuggets.

Prior to this most recent episode, Morant had been under increased scrutiny for a number of alleged alarming off-court incidents. In early February, the NBA confirmed that it had investigated a complaint from the Indiana Pacers that their team bus was targeted by a laser that came from a car carrying Morant and associates. Members of the Pacers believed the laser was attached to a gun, though the league could not corroborate that a weapon was involved.

In March, a Washington Post report detailed multiple accusations against Morant from the summer of 2022. The most noteworthy was that a teenage boy said Morant punched him in the head "12 or 13 times" following a dispute during a pick-up basketball game. The teenager also said that Morant had a gun tucked in his pants, though he did not remove it; Morant claimed self-defense. In a separate incident, a mall security guard said he was threatened by Morant and a number of his associates during a verbal confrontation, though no arrests were made.

"The focus right now is that Ja's taken on the responsibility to really get the help he needs to get into a better place, generally speaking, but also on the flip side, to be in a better place to embrace the responsibilities and expectations as a member of this team," Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said. "That's what we're dialoguing about. That's what we're going to support him through. We're also going to hold him accountable, too."