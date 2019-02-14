Klay Thompson free agency update: Warriors star wants to finish his career in Golden State

The Golden State Warriors may have lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, but there was at least one positive during their defeat.

During the Warriors' final game before the All-Star break, ESPN announcers passed along Klay Thompson's intent to finish his career in Golden State. Check out the audio for yourself as revealed during the third quarter of Golden State's 129-107 loss to Portland.

"Klay Thompson told us before the game, unsolicited, that he wants to finish his career as a Warrior."



— @DavePasch on the broadcast 🔊⬆️ pic.twitter.com/bne7PXmpWT — ESPN (@espn) February 14, 2019

The reason this is worth mentioning is because there's been a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of Thompson as a member of the Warriors. He's due to become a free agent in the summer of 2019 and with Kevin Durant also due to become a free agent, it's resulted in a lot of unrest in the Bay Area.

Thompson wanting to stay is clearly good news for Golden State fans. With all of that said, the bottom line is, it'll be factual once Thompson signs ink to paper. There will be plenty of suitors for the 29-year-old guard, including teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, who will be desperate to surround LeBron James with proven stars. It also doesn't hurt that L.A. will have plenty of cap space to sign two major free agents.

The Warriors entered the All-Star break with a 41-16 record, the best mark in the Western Conference. Considering they lost just for the second time in their past 18 games, I'd guess the only way the Warriors lose Thompson in free agency is if he gets bored from the lack of challenge of winning titles in Golden State.