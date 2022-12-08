The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to get a major boost ahead of their national TV showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been listed as probable on the team's early injury report, which was released on Thursday.

Neither of the Lakers' stars suited up on Wednesday during the team's loss to the Toronto Raptors. Davis, who left the Lakers' loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, was dealing with an illness, while James was nursing a sore left ankle that has been a recurring issue for him over the past week or so.

Though injuries have plagued Davis for the better part of two seasons, he has generally been healthy this season. Prior to this recent illness, which hit him hard early in the week, he had missed just two games. To his credit, he even tried to play while sick against the Cavaliers, but was unable to continue due to a fever of 101 degrees.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

James, on the other hand, has not been as lucky. He missed two weeks in November due to an adductor strain and has been limited to just 17 games so far due to a variety of ailments. Once one of the league's true ironmen, injuries have become a bigger and bigger part of James' reality. He has played more than 60 games just once since arriving in Los Angeles in 2018, and may not reach that total this season either.

Getting both of them back on Friday night will be necessary if the Lakers want to stop this mini skid from getting any longer. After ripping off an 8-2 stretch against an (at best) questionable schedule, they have lost two straight and will now face a Sixers team that has James Harden back alongside Joel Embiid. When they return home next week, after a trip to Detroit that shouldn't present too much trouble, the Lakers will have the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets waiting for them. They've built up a lot of positive energy over the last few weeks and won't want to see things spiral out of control again.