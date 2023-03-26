A cross-conference collision has the Chicago Bulls (35-38) and the Los Angeles Lakers (37-37) matching up on Sunday afternoon. The Bulls have won four of their last five games. On Friday, the Bulls blew out the Portland Trail Blazers 124-96. Likewise, Los Angeles is rolling right now, winners of three straight. The Lakers knocked off the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-111 on Friday.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Lakers as a 3-point favorite in the latest Bulls vs. Lakers odds, while the over/under for total points is 222.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 69-36 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,900.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Bulls and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. Here are the NBA lines and trends for Bulls vs. Lakers:

Bulls vs. Lakers spread: Los Angeles -3

Bulls vs. Lakers Over-Under: 222.5 points

Bulls vs. Lakers money line: Los Angeles -145, Chicago +122

CHI: The Bulls are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four road games

LAL: The Lakers are 4-1 ATS in their last five Sunday games

Why the Lakers can cover



Forward Anthony Davis is such an impactful player on both ends of the floor. Davis is able to consistently score at all three levels while being an outstanding defender. The eight-time All-Star puts up 26.1 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game. He's tallied a double-double in four of his last five games. In Friday's win over the Thunder, Davis had 37 points and 15 boards.

Guard Austin Reaves brings an energy boost to the Lakers when he touches the floor. Reaves is a lanky and aggressive scoring option. He thrives scoring off the dribble and has good court vision as a passer. The Oklahoma product logs 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He's dished out at least six assists in three straight games. On March 22 against the Suns, Reaves had 25 points and 11 assists.

Why the Bulls can cover

Forward Zach LaVine is an explosive and athletic scoring weapon. LaVine knows how to find his spots on offense due to his quick ball handles and reliable jumper. The UCLA product averages 25 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per contest. In Friday's bout against the Trail Blazers, LaVine dropped 33 points and eight assists.

Center Nikola Vucevic has been a top-tier rebounder and low-post scorer. Vucevic owns a smooth face-up game and can get a bucket at all three levels. The USC product averages 17.7 points 11.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. The 32-year-old ranks third in the NBA in double-doubles (46). In Monday's game versus thea 76ers, Vucevic finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and four steals.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 232 combined points.

