The 2023 Western Conference finals continue at Crypto.com Arena on Monday evening. The Los Angeles Lakers aim to avoid elimination at home in a must-win scenario. Los Angeles trails the Denver Nuggets by a 3-0 margin in the best-of-seven series. Denver won Game 3 in Los Angeles on Saturday, riding an explosive game from Jamal Murray and an overall second-half flurry to victory.

Lakers vs. Nuggets spread: Lakers -3

Lakers vs. Nuggets over/under: 224.5 points

Lakers vs. Nuggets money line: Lakers -155, Nuggets +130

DEN: The Nuggets are 22-25 against the spread in road games

LAL: The Lakers are 27-22 against the spread in home games

Why the Nuggets can cover



Nikola Jokic and Murray key a tremendous Denver offense. Jokic is averaging 29.9 points, 13.2 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game in the playoffs after finishing No. 2 in the NBA MVP voting during the regular season. Jokic is the most efficient star in the league, as evidenced by 70.1% true shooting during the 2022-23 season, and he is a tremendous facilitator to boot. Murray was the star of Game 3, and he is averaging 35 points on 52% shooting in the series. The dynamic guard is generating 27.9 points per game in the playoffs, and the potent duo leads Denver to the best offense in the playoffs.

The Nuggets are scoring 119.2 points per 100 possessions in playoff games, including 120.9 points per 100 possessions against Los Angeles. Denver is shooting 49.6% from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range against the Lakers, and the Nuggets are flying in transition with 20 fast-break points per game in the series. The Nuggets also take care of the ball, committing a turnover on only 11.7% of playoff possessions, and Denver is producing 28.7 assists per game in the series against Los Angeles. See which team to back here.

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers have offensive fundamentals to lean on in a friendly environment. Prior to the Game 3 loss, Los Angeles was 6-0 with a +17.7 net rating at Crypto.com Arena, and the Lakers can take solace in that substantial home-court advantage. The Lakers are also averaging 2.05 assists for every turnover during their postseason run, and that includes a sparkling ratio of 27.7 assists to only 10.3 turnovers per game in the series. Los Angeles is also averaging 27.0 free throw attempts per game against Denver, and the Lakers led the NBA with 26.6 free throw attempts per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are also adept on the margins, including 16.3 fast-break points per game and 50.1 points in the paint per game during the playoffs. LeBron James is a consistently galvanizing force, both as a scorer and playmaker, and Anthony Davis is averaging 28.7 points and 14.0 rebounds per game in the series while leading the entire postseason in rebounds (14.1 per game) and blocked shots (3.1 per game). See which team to back here.

