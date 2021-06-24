Soon after stepping down as the Dallas Mavericks coach after 13 seasons and one NBA title with the team, Rick Carlisle found himself another job as the new coach of the Indiana Pacers on a four-year, $29 million deal. Although his time with Dallas is done, that didn't stop the well-respected coach from sharing his opinion on who he would like to see fill his shoes for the Mavericks.

While talking to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Carlisle voiced a strong endorsement for former Mavericks player and current Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd due to his similarities to Mavs superstar Luka Doncic.

"My hope is that Jason Kidd will be the next coach of the Mavs because he and Luka have so many things in common as players," Carlisle said. "I just think that it would be a great situation for Luka, and I think it would be an amazing situation for Jason. I'm the only person on the planet that's coached both of those guys and that knows about all of their special qualities as basketball players. To me, that just would be a great marriage, but that's just an opinion."

Kidd is reportedly a candidate for the Mavs coaching vacancy, and he has two very strong supporters on his side in team owner Mark Cuban and Dallas legend Dirk Nowitzki, who played with Kidd en route to the organization's only championship in 2011. Nowitzki was hired as a special adviser by Cuban just last week, and he met with Cuban, Michael Finley (the team's current executive vice president), and a few other longtime employees within the franchise to discuss the future of the Mavs. Kidd was reportedly brought up as a potential candidate. Current Mavs assistant coach Jamahl Mosley is also considered a strong option, and has the backing of Doncic.

Kidd has been a head coach twice in the league. First with the Brooklyn Nets for a year, after which he was fired. He was then hired to coach the Milwaukee Bucks for four years, where he compiled a 139-152 record. Immediately after he was fired in Milwaukee, the Bucks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals after missing the postseason entirely with Kidd at the helm in his final year.

He's been considered for other head coaching positions in the past, but nothing has come to fruition. Aside from having two unsuccessful stints as a head coach, Kidd also comes with red flags stemming from an arrest in 2001 for domestic abuse. The Mavericks have been embroiled over the past few years with their own history of creating a sexist work environment and retaining an employee after domestic abuse charges. There's also the rape allegations against current player Kristaps Porzingis which the Mavericks knew about prior to trading for him.