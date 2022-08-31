Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, who had been facing felony drug charges in Kentucky after getting pulled over with three pounds of marijuana in his car, has had his charges reduced to a misdemeanor, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The charge will be expunged from Harrell's record in 12 months if he does not get into any further legal trouble, potentially clearing the way for him to return to an NBA team.

The incident occurred on May 12, when Harrell was pulled over by a Kentucky State Trooper and admitted to having the marijuana in a backpack in the back seat. Possessing between eight ounces and five pounds of marijuana is a Class-D felony for first-time offenders in Kentucky, but Harrell's charges have now been reduced.

Harrell finished last season with the Charlotte Hornets, his third team since a successful stint with the Los Angeles Clippers. He signed with the rival Lakers in the 2020 offseason, but was dealt to the Washington Wizards in the Russell Westbrook blockbuster before ultimately winding up with the Hornets.

While Harrell's defense remains suspect, he continues to be an effective offensive player off the bench. He averaged 13.1 points on 64.5 percent shooting a season ago, and any team looking for energy and size off of the bench can now find it with Harrell. At just 28 years old, Harrell figures to have plenty of basketball left in him, and with his charges being reduced, he'll have a much better chance of finding a home before the season.