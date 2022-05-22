NBA daily Fantasy players shouldn't have been surprised to see the two biggest names in the Western Conference finals, Luka Doncic and Steph Curry, each have top performances. Perhaps another player in the series that should be given a closer look is Dallas' Reggie Bullock, who has become a more valuable piece for the Mavericks' offense over their last four games. In Dallas' Game 2 loss on Friday, Bullock scored a playoff-high 21 points, and made six 3-pointers, and he could be a top contributor to NBA DFS lineups if he can keep that up in Game 3.

After Golden State went 2-0 at home, the series moves to Dallas on Sunday, where Bullock has hit 41.7 percent of his 3-pointers during this postseason. In five road playoff games this season, Golden State allowed the Nuggets and Grizzlies to shoot at least 40 percent from downtown four times, so does that make Bullock a lock to take in the NBA DFS player pool on Sunday? Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Game 3 of Warriors vs. Mavericks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Saturday, McClure listed Celtics guard Marcus Smart as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Smart scored 16 points to go with seven assists and four rebounds to return 30 points on DraftKings and 27.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, May 22

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. Doncic put up his second-highest offensive total of the postseason in Game 2, recording 42 points, eight assists, five rebounds and three steals. He also hit five of his 10 3-point attempts, and over his last three playoff starts, he has shot 45.2 percent from behind the arc.

Dallas will need him to stay hot from distance, but at home during this postseason, he has shot just 22.9 percent from 3-point range. The more encouraging thing is that In four home playoff starts, Doncic has averaged 29.5 points, 11 rebounds and 8.3 assists. Doncic has stepped up his defensive effort in a big way as well during this postseason, and has nine total steals in his last three home playoff starts.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry. In Game 2, the two-time NBA MVP nearly matched his 2022 playoff scoring high, with 32 points, eight rebounds and five assists. He also had his best 3-point shooting performance of the postseason when he made 6-of-10 shots from beyond the arc.

Over his last four games, Curry has made 40.9 percent of his threes, which is a marked improvement from the 35.9 percent that he hit through the first nine playoff games. Over their last three games, Dallas allowed the Suns and Warriors to hit 39.6 percent of their threes, and Curry hit 37.5 percent of his in his last road playoff start against Memphis on May 11. Overall in 2022 road playoff games, Curry has averaged 25 points and six assists, but his ceiling looks much higher as his play has improved recently.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, May 22

