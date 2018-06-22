NBA Draft results: 76ers trade Mikal Bridges to Suns for Zhaire Smith, future first-round pick
The Suns moved up to get a solid wing in Mikal Bridges
The Suns may have taken Deandre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick, but they weren't finished there. They've been interested in moving back into the top 10 since before the draft even started, and the 76ers were happy to oblige.
Philadelphia took Mikal Bridges with the No. 10 overall pick, and it seemed like the Villanova product was going to get a chance to play in his home state.
However, the 76ers and Suns later agreed on a deal that sent No. 16 overall pick Zhaire Smith out of Texas Tech to Philadelphia in exchange for Bridges. It looks like Bridges will be on his way to the desert. You can find full results and grades for the draft here.
The 76ers will also get the Heat's 2021 first round pick as a part of this deal.
Bridges is a great prospect that, while taken originally at No. 10 overall, has the potential to be one of the best players in this draft. He won two championships at Villanova, was a deadeye shooter from 3-point range, and has a legit body type that should transition him perfectly into the NBA.
Zhaire Smith only spent one year at Texas Tech, but he has the potential to be more than just an athletic combo guard. If he learns how to take that athleticism and make it a weapon then he'll be a force to be reckoned with. Lucky for him, he's going to a place in Philadelphia that's all about bringing out the best in their young players.
