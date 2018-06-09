2018 NBA Draft: Suns reportedly want to bring in Trae Young for workout; may look to trade up into top 10

The Suns have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and it seems very likely they're going to take Deandre Ayton with that pick. They also have another pick in the first round at No. 16. This gives the Suns a lot of options on how to approach the draft. One of those options is trading their second first-rounder.

According to Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, Phoenix is trying to bring in Oklahoma guard Trae Young for a workout. Young probably isn't going No. 1 overall, but somewhere in the top 10 sounds far more likely. Could the Suns be doing their homework on Young because they're looking to move up and add him to their extremely young core?

Sources confirm: Phoenix Suns have been trying to bring in Trae Young for dinner/workout, but scheduling has made it difficult. Meeting to likely take place at some point before draft. Evidence Phoenix will be looking to add a 2nd top-10 pick. — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) June 9, 2018

Young and Ayton together, along with Josh Jackson and Devin Booker, would give the Suns a young core to build around. There's a lot to be excited about there. They would need to give up a young asset of some kind to move up for Young, but Booker and Jackson are probably as close to untouchable as it gets for the Suns.

The question is what are the Suns willing to give up to take Young. Are they hoping to offload a veteran like Tyson Chandler, or will they be willing to move an asset such as Dragan Bender? There's also the question of what teams are willing to move back in the draft. The Magic, a common Trae Young destination in mock drafts, could be a possibility. If Orlando isn't thrilled with Young then the Magic could take him, make a deal with Phoenix on draft night, and then move back in the draft to make a pick at No. 16 instead.