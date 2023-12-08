The championship match for the inaugural In-Season Tournament is now set after the Los Angeles Lakers dominated the New Orleans Pelicans en route to a 133-89 win Thursday night in Las Vegas. The Lakers advance to the title game on Saturday night where they'll take on the Indiana Pacers who took out the Milwaukee Bucks in the East semifinals matchup earlier in the day.

LeBron James led the way for L.A. against the Pelicans, putting up an efficient 30 points, eight assists and five rebounds in just 23 minutes. James went 9-for-12 from the floor, with a perfect 4-for-4 from downtown, in a game where he didn't even play in the fourth quarter after the Lakers built up as much as a 44-point lead. The Lakers finished with six scorers in double figures and put the pressure on New Orleans early after making it rain from 3-point territory, where they shot 48.6% from deep. It was never a close contest, and now L.A. will prepare to take on a Pacers team that had an equally dominant game against the Bucks.

While the Pacers didn't run up the score on Milwaukee, they certainly were in control for a significant portion of the game. Tyrese Haliburton made history after recording his second-straight game of 25+ points, 15+ assists and zero turnovers, making him the only player in NBA history to put up multiple performances with that stat line. He's also the only player in league history to record 50+ points and 25+ assists without turning the ball over during a two-game span, this is the second time this season he's done that.

Haliburton led the way for the Pacers, and as much as the Bucks tried to put up a fight, highlighted by a run in the third quarter where Damian Lillard racked up 16 of his 24 points, Indiana proved to be too much for Milwaukee. To top off the win for the Pacers, Haliburton nailed a 3-point dagger with just under a minute left to give Indiana a 122-114 lead, and as he jogged back on defense he hit the "Dame Time" celebration.

It should be an exciting matchup between the Lakers and Pacers, pitting the top-ranked Indiana offense against a top-10 Los Angeles defense. While these two teams haven't faced each other just yet, these two teams have had some close finishes in the past couple of years, and Saturday should be no different as both teams try to crown themselves In-Season Tournament champions.

The In-Season Tournament action comes to a close on Saturday where one team will be the first to hoist up the NBA Cup. The title game will not count toward the league's 82-game regular season standings, although each winning player will receive $500,000.

Here's a quick refresher on how the In-Season Tournament is working. The home teams have debuted this season's city edition uniforms during games that have been played on specially designed courts.

Below is the remaining In-Season Tournament schedule, scores, standings and more. All games on ESPN and ABC are streaming on Fubo (try for free). Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off! For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months).

NBA In-Season Tournament schedule

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, Dec. 9

Championship: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers, Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., ABC/Fubo (Try for free)

NBA In-season Tournament scores, results

Thursday, Dec. 7

East semifinal: Pacers 128, Bucks 119

West semifinal: Lakers 133, Pelicans 89



Tuesday, Dec. 5

Quarterfinal: Bucks 146, Knicks 122

Quarterfinal: Lakers 106, Suns 103

Monday, Dec. 4

Quarterfinal: Pacers 122, Celtics 112

Quarterfinal: Pelicans 127, Kings 117



Eastern Conference Group A standings



Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Indiana Pacers A 4 0 546 +39 Cleveland Cavaliers E 3 1 474 +29 Philadelphia 76ers E 2 2 485 +9 Atlanta Hawks E 1 3 499 -32 Detroit Pistons E 0 4 439 -45

Eastern Conference Group B standings



Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Milwaukee Bucks A 4 0 502 +46 New York Knicks W 3 1 440 +42 Miami Heat E 2 2 454 +4 Charlotte Hornets E 1 3 419 -54 Washington Wizards E 0 4 458 -38

Eastern Conference Group C standings



Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Boston Celtics A 3 1 449 +27 Orlando Magic E 3 1 446 +22 Brooklyn Nets E 3 1 455 +20 Toronto Raptors E 1 3 436 -21 Chicago Bulls E 0 4 409 -48

Western Conference Group A standings

Western Conference Group B standings

Western Conference Group C standings

A = advances as group winner

W = advances on wild card berth

E = eliminated