The third night of the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament has come and gone, and it might have been the most exciting night we've seen yet. All three of the early games came down to the final minutes, with the Pacers pulling off an upset in Philadelphia to end the 76ers' eight-game winning streak and the Heat and Hawks squeaking out victories over the Hornets and Pistons, respectively.
The late games were where the action really took off. The Timberwolves and Warriors engaged in an all-out brawl before a single basket was scored, which resulted in the ejections of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Jaden McDaniels. The Warriors rallied behind rookie Brandin Podziemski, but came up just short in a 104-101 loss. The Clippers tried to earn a very rare victory over the Nuggets, and got James Harden's best game in red and blue yet, but ultimately fell to 0-5 with Harden in the fold as the Nuggets eked out a 111-108 win.
Here's a quick refresher on what to expect in the In-Season Tournament. The league has divided each conference into three five-team groups. Those teams will play group stage games on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. The teams are debuting this season's city edition uniforms and the games will be played on specially-designed courts.
Once all five teams in each group have played one another, the top eight will advance to the knockout stage in early December. Those eight teams will include the six group winners along with one wild-card team in each conference.
Below is the 2023 In-Season Tournament schedule, scores, standings and more.
NBA In-Season Tournament schedule
(All times Eastern)
Friday, Nov. 17
Bucks at Hornets, 7 p.m.
Knicks at Wizards, 7 p.m.
76ers at Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
Pistons at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.
Celtics at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Kings at Spurs, 7:30 p.m.
Magic at Bulls, 8 p.m.
Nuggets at Pelicans, 8 p.m.
Suns at Jazz, 10 p.m.
Lakers at Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.
Rockets at Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Raptors at Magic, 7 p.m.
Pacers at Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
Cavaliers at 76ers, 7:30 p.m.
Trail Blazers at Suns, 9 p.m.
Jazz at Lakers, 10 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 24
Celtics at Magic, 2:30 p.m.
Suns at Grizzlies, 5 p.m.
Heat at Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
Bulls at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Pistons at Pacers, 8 p.m.
Nuggets at Rockets, 8 p.m.
Wizards at Bucks, 8 p.m.
Kings at Timberwolves, 8 p.m.
Spurs at Warriors, 10 p.m.
Pelicans at Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 28
Bulls at Celtics, 7:30 p.m.
Raptors at Nets, 7:30 p.m.
Hawks at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.
Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m.
Hornets at Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
Thunder at Timberwolves, 8 p.m.
Rockets at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.
Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 4
Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD
Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD
Tuesday, Dec. 5
Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD
Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD
Thursday, Dec. 7
Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas
Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas
Saturday, Dec. 9
Final: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas
NBA In-season Tournament scores, results
Friday, Nov. 3
Pacers 121, Cavaliers 116
Bucks 110, Knicks 105
Heat 121, Wizards 114
Nets 109, Bulls 107
Warriors 141, Thunder 139
Nuggets 125, Mavericks 114
Trail Blazers 115, Grizzlies 113 (OT)
Friday, Nov. 10
76ers 114, Pistons 106
Hornets 124, Wizards 117
Celtics 121, Nets 107
Rockets 104, Pelicans 101
Jazz 127, Grizzlies 121
Timberwolves 117, Spurs 110
Mavericks 144, Clippers 126
Kings 105, Thunder 98
Lakers 122, Suns 119
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Heat 111, Hornets 105
Hawks 126, Pistons 120
Pacers 132, 76ers 126
Nets 124, Magic 104
Thunder 123, Spurs 87
Pelicans 131, Mavericks 110
Jazz 115, Trail Blazers 99
Nuggets 111, Clippers 108
Timberwolves 104, Warriors 101
Lakers 134, Grizzlies 107
Eastern Conference Group A standings
Wins
Losses
Points Scored
Point Differential
2
0
253
+11
1
0
126
+6
1
1
240
+2
0
1
116
-5
0
2
226
-14
Eastern Conference Group B standings
Wins
Losses
Points Scored
Point Differential
2
0
232
+13
1
0
110
+5
1
1
229
+1
0
1
105
-5
0
2
231
-14
Eastern Conference Group C standings
Wins
Losses
Points Scored
Point Differential
1
0
121
+14
2
1
340
+8
0
0
0
0
0
0
107
-2
0
1
104
-20
Western Conference Group A standings
Wins
Losses
Points Scored
Point Differential
2
0
256
+30
2
0
242
+22
1
1
214
-14
0
1
119
-3
0
3
341
-35
Western Conference Group B standings
Wins
Losses
Points Scored
Point Differential
2
0
236
+14
1
0
104
+3
1
1
232
+18
1
2
368
-14
0
2
234
-21
Western Conference Group C standings
Wins
Losses
Points Scored
Point Differential
2
0
221
+10
1
0
105
+7
1
1
242
-1
1
2
366
+27
0
2
197
-43