The third night of the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament has come and gone, and it might have been the most exciting night we've seen yet. All three of the early games came down to the final minutes, with the Pacers pulling off an upset in Philadelphia to end the 76ers' eight-game winning streak and the Heat and Hawks squeaking out victories over the Hornets and Pistons, respectively.

The late games were where the action really took off. The Timberwolves and Warriors engaged in an all-out brawl before a single basket was scored, which resulted in the ejections of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Jaden McDaniels. The Warriors rallied behind rookie Brandin Podziemski, but came up just short in a 104-101 loss. The Clippers tried to earn a very rare victory over the Nuggets, and got James Harden's best game in red and blue yet, but ultimately fell to 0-5 with Harden in the fold as the Nuggets eked out a 111-108 win.

Here's a quick refresher on what to expect in the In-Season Tournament. The league has divided each conference into three five-team groups. Those teams will play group stage games on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. The teams are debuting this season's city edition uniforms and the games will be played on specially-designed courts.

Once all five teams in each group have played one another, the top eight will advance to the knockout stage in early December. Those eight teams will include the six group winners along with one wild-card team in each conference.

Below is the 2023 In-Season Tournament schedule, scores, standings and more. All games on ESPN and NBA TV are streaming on fubo (try for free).

NBA In-Season Tournament schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Nov. 17

Bucks at Hornets, 7 p.m.

Knicks at Wizards, 7 p.m.

76ers at Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Pistons at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.

Celtics at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Kings at Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Magic at Bulls, 8 p.m.

Nuggets at Pelicans, 8 p.m.

Suns at Jazz, 10 p.m.

Lakers at Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.

Rockets at Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Raptors at Magic, 7 p.m.

Pacers at Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Cavaliers at 76ers, 7:30 p.m.

Trail Blazers at Suns, 9 p.m.

Jazz at Lakers, 10 p.m.



Friday, Nov. 24

Celtics at Magic, 2:30 p.m.

Suns at Grizzlies, 5 p.m.

Heat at Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Bulls at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Pistons at Pacers, 8 p.m.

Nuggets at Rockets, 8 p.m.

Wizards at Bucks, 8 p.m.

Kings at Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Spurs at Warriors, 10 p.m.

Pelicans at Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Bulls at Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

Raptors at Nets, 7:30 p.m.

Hawks at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.

Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Hornets at Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Thunder at Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Rockets at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.

Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD

Thursday, Dec. 7

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas

Saturday, Dec. 9

Final: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas

NBA In-season Tournament scores, results

Friday, Nov. 3

Pacers 121, Cavaliers 116

Bucks 110, Knicks 105

Heat 121, Wizards 114

Nets 109, Bulls 107

Warriors 141, Thunder 139

Nuggets 125, Mavericks 114

Trail Blazers 115, Grizzlies 113 (OT)

Friday, Nov. 10

76ers 114, Pistons 106

Hornets 124, Wizards 117

Celtics 121, Nets 107

Rockets 104, Pelicans 101

Jazz 127, Grizzlies 121

Timberwolves 117, Spurs 110

Mavericks 144, Clippers 126

Kings 105, Thunder 98

Lakers 122, Suns 119

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Heat 111, Hornets 105

Hawks 126, Pistons 120

Pacers 132, 76ers 126

Nets 124, Magic 104

Thunder 123, Spurs 87

Pelicans 131, Mavericks 110

Jazz 115, Trail Blazers 99

Nuggets 111, Clippers 108

Timberwolves 104, Warriors 101

Lakers 134, Grizzlies 107

Eastern Conference Group A standings

Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Indiana Pacers 2 0 253 +11 Atlanta Hawks 1 0 126 +6 Philadelphia 76ers 1 1 240 +2 Cleveland Cavaliers 0 1 116 -5 Detroit Pistons 0 2 226 -14

Eastern Conference Group B standings

Eastern Conference Group C standings

Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Boston Celtics 1 0 121 +14 Brooklyn Nets 2 1 340 +8 Toronto Raptors 0 0 0 0 Chicago Bulls 0 0 107 -2 Orlando Magic 0 1 104 -20

Western Conference Group A standings

Western Conference Group B standings

Western Conference Group C standings