Round 1 - Pick 1 Anthony Edwards G Georgia • Fr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Minnesota already has a ball-dominant guard and a franchise center, so regardless of what the front office has said publicly, I don't find it likely that LaMelo Ball or James Wiseman are the picks here. That leaves the other big name in Anthony Edwards, a 6-foot-5 wing who can play off D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, as the potential beneficiary of unique circumstances.

Round 1 - Pick 2 James Wiseman C Memphis • Fr • 7'1" / 240 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Maybe this is a bit rich in draft capitol, but the Warriors have been determined to try and bolster their center position, mostly to no avail, over the last few years. James Wiseman gives them a 7-1 center who can anchor their team and give the Warriors another killer defensive punch in the frontcourt next to Draymond Green.

Round 1 - Pick 3 LaMelo Ball PG USA • 6'6" / 180 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Charlotte has to feel good about discovering Devonte' Graham, but you don't pass on LaMelo Ball if he's available here. 6-7 lead guard who will give the Hornets a foundational piece to build around long-term.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Deni Avdija SF Israel • 6'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st This is one of the few outcomes in the top 10 that I'm expecting takes place on draft night. Chicago's really found something with Coby White and its frontcourt right now is plenty loaded with talent, so I think Deni Avdija is the play here. He's a playmaking wing with nice handles and an improving shot who could fit into this roster as a nice role player.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Obi Toppin PF Dayton • Soph • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st With Cleveland using top-10 picks on guards in consecutive years, they go big here to add weapons around them. Obi Toppin is a freakish athlete and rim-runner who can give Collin Sexton and Darius Garland a can't-miss lob target who can also step out and hit 3-pointers.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tyrese Haliburton PG Iowa State • Soph • 6'5" / 175 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd A long, rangy and versatile guard, Tyrese Haliburton gives Atlanta a defensive playmaker who can fit with Trae Young in the backcourt and also pack a punch as an offensive weapon with or without him on the court. He was the team's lead facilitator at Iowa State while consistently shooting it at a high rate from 3-point range, especially in spot-up situations, making him an appealing off-ball option with Young or even an initiator on the second unit.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Killian Hayes PG France • 6'5" / 192 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Derrick Rose is coming off another productive season in Detroit, but he's entering the final year of his two-year deal and the Pistons, let's face it, could use an injection of youth at the point guard position. The 19-year-old Killian Hayes helps them reset in that regard. He's one of the best lead guards in this draft (No. 2 overall in the CBS Top 100) and has the playmaking talents to grow into a building block for the franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Isaac Okoro SF Auburn • Fr • 6'6" / 225 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Knicks need a guard, but one of the worst mistakes they could make is reaching for one at this spot. Instead, they take a 3-and-D wing in Isaac Okoro who can step in and contribute as a defender right away. Okoro has some unrealized potential as an offensive weapon as well, with some underrated passing skills and a willingness to try and take defenders off the bounce.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Onyeka Okongwu C USC • Fr • 6'9" / 245 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd I've been projecting Onyeka Okongwu to the Wizards for a while now for two reasons. No. 1: the fit next to Bradley Beal and John Wall as a lob-finisher makes a ton of sense, and he'd be an upgrade defensively from Thomas Bryant. And No. 2: It seems like he may be the most likely big man to slip to this range because teams aren't necessarily prioritizing bigs in the 6-10 range. What's one team's pass would be Washington's win.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Saddiq Bey F Villanova • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Phoenix goes wing again here to nab Saddiq Bey, the 6-8 Villanova product who can guard 1-4. And that's essentially why they take him, too. The Suns were in the bottom half of the league in defensive rating last season. The cherry on top here is that Bey is also a killer 3-point shooter who rated inside the 90th percentile as a spot-up shooter and made 45.1% of his 3-pointers last season.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Devin Vassell G Florida State • Soph • 6'7" / 194 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Spurs are a wild card here given so much uncertainty surrounding the franchise and the different directions it could go. But Devin Vassell is both a safe pick and an upside play, as he's one of the most talented 3-and-D wings in the draft but has potential to be much more, particularly as a creator on offense. Still raw, but the Spurs' development staff could do wonders into grooming him to be great.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Aaron Nesmith G Vanderbilt • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Drafting depth on the wing is high on the priority list for Sacramento, and Aaron Nesmith fits what the franchise could add to an intriguing core. Nesmith made 52.2% of his 3-pointers at Vandy last season and has a 6-6 frame that makes him a potentially dynamic two-way force.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Patrick Williams SF Florida State • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Patrick Williams is one I'd watch as a potential top-10 sleeper, but here I've got him falling to the Pelicans at No. 13. New Orleans needs to continue to add length, size and scoring threats around Zion Williamson, and Williams can play either forward position and really affect the game on both ends, especially as a defensive playmaker.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 14 R.J. Hampton SG USA • 6'5" / 185 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Boston's been rumored to be interested in trading up in this draft, but they've also been linked to R.J. Hampton as well, so if they stay put this one makes some sense. He's a combo guard with nice handles who can play either guard position and give the Celtics some needed depth in the backcourt.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kira Lewis Jr. PG Alabama • Soph • 6'3" / 165 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th Orlando is one of the teams Kira Lewis has worked out for in the lead-up to the draft. The Magic make sense here because, regardless of how the reclamation of Markelle Fultz ultimately goes, they lack quality depth at point guard and desperately need players who can create offense. Lewis averaged 18.5 points and 5.2 assists per game last season at Alabama all as an 18-year-old.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jalen Smith C Maryland • Soph • 6'10" / 225 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Portland is one of the most potent 3-point shooting teams in the NBA, so why not double down on what they're successful with? Jalen Smith is a lethal and versatile big who can affect shots around the rim with his length and make 3-pointers at such a high clip that it'll help put further stress on opposing defenses on how to guard them.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 17 Precious Achiuwa PF Memphis • Fr • 6'9" / 225 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd After adding Anthony Edwards at No. 1, Minnesota comes back to add Precious Achiuwa here. Achiuwa is one of the best and most versatile defenders in the draft and can act as an eraser next to Karl-Anthony Towns in the frontcourt.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Tyrese Maxey SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 198 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st With Luka Doncic in the fold, Dallas doesn't really have the need to draft a true point guard. Which is good, because Tyrese Maxey doesn't quite fit in that box. He's best as a secondary playmaker who can create off the bounce. His defensive impact as an on-ball defender would be an immediate jolt of lightning to the Mavs.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 19 Cole Anthony PG North Carolina • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th Brooklyn will want all the weapons it can get as it fields Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on a star-studded roster this season. Cole Anthony is exactly that, as he can score it in a variety of ways and could come in as a scoring threat off the bench.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Tre Jones G Duke • Soph • 6'3" / 185 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 6th Not a splashy prospect, but Tre Jones is a menacing on-ball perimeter defender who can make smart reads and competently quarterback an offense. His decision-making and overall smarts added to a contending Miami team would be a luxury worth splurging on to ensure there's no significant drop-off from first to second units behind Goran Dragic, who the Heat are expected re-up with this offseason.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 21 Desmond Bane G TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th First-rounders aren't often spent on 22-year-old wings, but Desmond Bane should be a rare exception to that rule. He shot 43.3% from 3-point range on 575 attempts in college and rated in the 91st percentile, according to Synergy, as a spot-up scorer last season. With Philly in need of a reliable off-ball shooter who can drill deep bombs with regularity, he fits the bill of someone who, despite his age, should be worth buying into.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 22 Isaiah Stewart F Washington • Fr • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd More traditional bigs don't quite have the same value they once did, but next to Nikola Jokic, Isaiah Stewart could still be plenty useful. He's a rebounding machine who swats shots with regularity and has a smooth shooting touch that, in time, should be able to extend beyond the 3-point line with consistency.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Leandro Bolmaro SF Argentina • 6'7" / 178 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th An intriguing draft-and-stash candidate from Barcelona's B team, Leandro Bolmaro has excellent positional size and playmaking ability off the bounce to boot. The Jazz tend to value jumbo playmakers who fit Bolmaro's archetype -- big wings who can pass and shoot -- and so this would be a relatively low-risk, high-reward selection that seemingly falls in line with the franchise's draft preferences.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 24 Theo Maledon PG France • 6'4" / 174 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 6th Milwaukee is reportedly considering moving on from Eric Bledsoe, potentially opening up a hole in the backcourt as the team looks to reload around Giannis. Theo Maledon could fill a role right away after his experience overseas playing professionally. He can handle the ball and play off it, too, the type of combo guard who could be a real asset in Milwaukee's system given his scoring ability.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 25 Aleksej Pokusevski C Serbia • 7'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The Thunder seem destined to undertake a rebuild, so Aleksej Pokusevski fits what Sam Presti tends to favor: talented athletes with length and size. He's a 7-footer who can dribble, handle and shoot like a wing, the type of long-term developmental bet that could pay dividends for a team looking to add foundational assets.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Robert Woodard II SG Mississippi State • Soph • 6'7" / 235 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 8th Boston comes back here after taking a combo guard with its lottery pick to add big, strong wing prospect Robert Woodard to the fold. Raw but physically gifted, Woodard's got a recorded wingspan longer than 7-foot and he really made strides as a 3-point shooter as a sophomore. 3-and-D type of prospect with some upside.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 27 Tyrell Terry G Stanford • Fr • 6'2" / 160 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th New York misses on the top-tier of point guards with its first pick, but makes a bet here with Tyrell Terry, an undersized-but-brilliant lead guard who is among the draft's best pure shooters at the position. Terry needs time to physically mature, and he's fighting an uphill battle because of his 6-1 frame. But this is a low-risk, high-reward gamble the Knicks could afford to bet on at a position they need to upgrade.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Cassius Winston SG Michigan State • Sr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd The Lakers were in the bottom five among playoff teams this season in 3-point shooting, an inexcusable deficiency for a team built around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the reliance of floor spacing. In Cassius Winston, the Lakers would add a career 43% 3-point shooter and a four-year college floor general who can step in to make smart decisions and drill open 3-pointers at a high rate.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Malachi Flynn PG San Diego State • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th Malachi Flynn is a killer two-way player who can lock in defensively and has just about every tool you want for a lead guard offensively. He led all of college basketball in win shares last season. The Raptors have shown they don't shy away from guards who may lack picturesque measurables so with Kyle Lowry nearing free agency and Fred VanVleet already there, might be smart to hedge against potential outgoing players in the near future with someone of his ilk.