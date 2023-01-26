After running into a buzz saw on Monday, the Detroit Pistons face another talented offensive team in the Brooklyn Nets when they meet in an Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday night. The Pistons (12-37), who have lost four in a row, are coming off a 150-130 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Nets (29-18), who have won two of their last three, dropped a 137-133 decision to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. This will be the second of three meetings between the teams this year. Brooklyn won the first matchup 124-121 at Detroit on Dec. 18.

Tipoff from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Detroit leads the all-time regular-season series 109-80, but Brooklyn has won the last seven games in the series. Brooklyn is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Pistons vs. Nets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 232.

Nets vs. Pistons spread: Nets -8.5

Nets vs. Pistons over/under: 232 points

Nets vs. Pistons money line: Pistons +320, Nets -420

DET: The Pistons are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven Thursday games

BKN: The Over is 4-1 in the Nets' last five home games against a team with a losing road record

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn has four players scoring in double digits this season, although power forward Kevin Durant remains out with a knee injury. Expected to help pick up the slack on offense is point guard Kyrie Irving. Entering play on Wednesday night, Irving was averaging 26.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and five assists in 35 games, all starts. In the matchup at Detroit in December, Irving poured in 38 points and grabbed six rebounds. For the season, he has registered three double-doubles, including a 48-point and 11 rebound effort at Utah on Friday, and a 30-point, 10-assist effort at Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Center Nic Claxton has been on a scoring binge of late, scoring 20 or more points in each of the last four games. He has 16 double-doubles on the year, including in five of the past six games. He had a 24-point and 15-rebound performance in Sunday's 120-116 win at Golden State, and followed that up with a 25-point, 11-rebound effort at Philadelphia. He is averaging 12.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.5 assists per game.

Why the Pistons can cover

Despite that, Brooklyn isn't a lock to cover the Pistons vs. Nets spread. That's because Detroit is led by small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who was on fire from 3-point range in the loss to the Bucks on Monday. He hit six of seven 3-pointers and 11 of 15 field goals on the night for a game-high 33 points. He has scored 20 or more points in each of his last 10 games, and is averaging 24.8 points per game this month. For the season, he averages 21.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Rookie Jaden Ivey, the fifth pick in last year's draft, is off to a solid start to his career. He is averaging 15.1 points, 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. He is coming off his fourth career double-double, scoring 12 points and dishing out 11 assists against Milwaukee on Monday. In the December meeting against the Nets, Ivy poured in 19 points and grabbed four rebounds.

