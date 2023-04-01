The New Orleans Pelicans have won six of their last seven games heading into their game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. New Orleans rolled to a 107-88 win at Denver on Thursday, taking a half-game lead over Minnesota for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. Los Angeles is tied with Golden State for fifth place in the standings.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. New Orleans is favored by 3 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Clippers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 226.5.

Pelicans vs. Clippers spread: Pelicans -3

Pelicans vs. Clippers over/under: 226 points

Pelicans vs. Clippers money line: New Orleans -155, Los Angeles 130

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans has found its best form of the season over the past few weeks, winning six of its last seven games to move into a tie with Los Angeles for seventh place in the Western Conference standings. The Pelicans are coming off one of their most impressive showings of the campaign, blowing out Denver in a 107-88 final on Thursday to wrap up a four-game road trip. They entered that contest as 2-point underdogs, but Brandon Ingram posted the second triple-double of his career with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Center Jonas Valanciunas added a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while veteran shooting guard CJ McCollum added 23 points on six 3-pointers. The Pelicans held Denver to a season low in points, taking advantage of Nikola Jokic's absence. They have already notched two wins against the Clippers this season, including a 131-110 win in Los Angeles last Saturday.

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles picked up a win over Memphis in a shootout on Wednesday before losing on Friday, but the Clippers were able to rest star forward Kawhi Leonard in the second half. Leonard, who missed Wednesday's game due to personal reasons, sat out down the stretch on Friday night to prepare for this game. The Clippers are 1.5 games ahead of New Orleans in the standings, so they are fully focused on Saturday's matchup.

Leonard is averaging 23.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, stepping up while Paul George (knee) remains sidelined. Center Ivica Zubac posted a 15-point, 15-rebound double-double on Friday, while shooting guard Norman Powell had a team-high 16 points off the bench. The Clippers have covered the spread in 10 of their last 15 road games.

