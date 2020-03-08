Spurs vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 8 predictions from advanced computer model

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are 18-45 overall and 10-25 at home, while San Antonio is 26-35 overall and 11-21 on the road. Cleveland won the previous meeting this season, taking a 117-109 overtime victory as an 11.5-point underdog on Dec. 12. San Antonio is favored by 5.5-points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Spurs odds, and the over-under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Spurs vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Cavaliers vs. Spurs spread: Spurs -5.5

Cavaliers vs. Spurs over-under: 224.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Spurs money line: Cleveland +183, San Antonio -222

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland snapped a four-game losing streak on Saturday, downing the Denver Nuggets 104-102. Kevin Love shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc to finish with 27 points along with six rebounds. Collin Sexton added 25 points and Cedi Osman chipped in 20 points. Sexton leads the Cavaliers with 20.6 points per game, while Love adds 17.7 points per contest. Andre Drummond adds 15.2 points and leads the NBA with 15.3 rebounds per outing.

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio welcomed back coach Gregg Popovich from a one-game suspension on Friday, but lost to the Brooklyn Nets 139-120. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 24 points and nine assists, while Trey Lyles and Derrick White added 19 points each. DeRozan leads San Antonio in scoring at 22.3 points per game, and he scored 21 points in his first meeting against Cleveland this season.

In addition, San Antonio is 6-1 in its last seven meetings against Cleveland. The Spurs have also won eight of their last nine road games against the Cavaliers.

