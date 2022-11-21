Teams teetering on the early playoff play-in threshold in their respective conferences meet on Monday in Minneapolis when the Miami Heat (7-10) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-8). Miami will play the second game of a road back-to-back after a lopsided loss against Cleveland on Sunday. Meanwhile, Minnesota is 4-5 as a home side, but is just 3-6 against the spread in those games this season.

Timberwolves vs. Heat spread: Timberwolves -8.5

Timberwolves vs. Heat over/under: 220.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Heat money line: Minnesota -365, Miami +285

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota notched its closest win of the season in its last matchup on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers, 112-109. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards was the top scorer for Minnesota with 25 points. The frontcourt combination of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert combined for 21 of the team's 43 total rebounds, and the former finished with 12 points after a 5-for-14 shooting performance.

Overall this season, Minnesota has been a strong shooting side, and has the fifth-highest team shooting percentage in the NBA (48.3%). Gobert has made his shots at the highest rate among all Timberwolves rotation players (61.9%), primarily because 84.5% of his shots have come at the rim. He'll be looking to keep that production under the basket on Monday, as the Heat allowed Cleveland to score 50 points in the paint on Sunday.

What you need to know about the Heat

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Miami as they lost 113-87 to Cleveland in their last game. Miami was down by more than 30 points at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Kyle Lowry had a pretty forgettable game, after he put up just nine points on 2-for-10 shooting with five turnovers in 31 minutes. Center Bam Adebayo had the best showing of all Heat players, with 21 points and six rebounds.

Part of Miami's poor showing was the absence of Jimmy Butler, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury, and will be out again on Monday. Butler has averaged 20.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game this season, and replacing that production with one player isn't easy. Caleb Martin has done his best to up his game over his last four starts, and has averaged 14.5 points with 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

