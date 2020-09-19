Former NBA point guard Ty Lawson has been dropped by his Chinese Basketball Association team, the Fujian Sturgeons, following "inappropriate" social media posts, the team announced on Saturday, per ESPN. Lawson has been playing in the CBA since 2017. He first played with the Shandong Golden Stars and he had been with Fujian since 2019.

"His inappropriate words are inconsistent with the social responsibilities and values abided by our club and have brought serious adverse social impacts to the club and the league. We will not sign him for the new season," Fujian Sturgeons said in a statement. Specific details regarding Lawson's posts weren't provided, and Lawson hasn't yet issued a statement.

Lawson, 32, was drafted in the first round (No. 18 overall) of the 2009 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves after playing his college ball at the University of North Carolina, where he won a national title in 2009. Lawson was traded to the Denver Nuggets on draft night, and he spent the first six seasons of his career in Denver.

His time with the Nuggets was the best, and most productive of his career, as he even broke the Nuggets' single-season assists record during the 2014-15 season. He was traded away from Denver in 2015, and he spent time with the Rockets, Pacers, and Kings before he joined the CBA in 2017. His most recent NBA stint came in 2018, when he appeared in five playoff games for the Wizards.