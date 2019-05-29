Warriors injury update: Kevin Durant out for Game 1 of NBA Finals, still travels to Toronto; DeMarcus Cousins questionable
Kevin Durant won't play in the Finals opener, but is still accompanying the Warriors north of the border for Games 1 and 2
It's official. The Golden State Warriors will start the 2019 NBA Finals without Kevin Durant.
Head coach Steve Kerr announced on Monday afternoon that Durant will not play in Game 1 against the Toronto Raptors due to his injured calf. However, Durant did travel to Toronto with the team, which could mean that there's a possibility of the star forward suiting up in Game 2.
Kerr had previously revealed that Durant hasn't done any work with the full team yet. DeMarcus Cousins, however, may be ready to go for Thursday night. The big man is currently listed as questionable.
Durant initially injured his right calf in the second round against the Houston Rockets on May 8. While the injury wasn't considered "severe," the Warriors have been mum regarding the status and timetable of Durant's return as they've been re-evaluating their star on a weekly basis.
Despite missing their leading scorer over the last several games, the Warriors have managed to go 5-0 without Durant, including a win in Game 6 over the Houston Rockets in the semifinals and a sweep over the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals.
Cousins, who tore his quad during the Warriors' series against the Clippers, continues to make good progress and practiced with the team this past week for the first time since suffering the injury on April 16.
