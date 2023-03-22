Western Conference foes looking to finish in the top six in the conference to avoid the Play-In Tournament meet on Wednesday when the Golden State Warriors battle the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors (37-36), who are sixth in the West, are 24-20 against conference opponents in 2022-2023. The Mavericks (36-36), who are seventh in the conference, are 27-22 vs. the West. Dallas is also 22-14 on its home court, while Golden State is just 8-29 on the road.

Tip-off from American Airlines Center in Dallas is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Dallas leads the all-time regular-season series 90-81, and has won six of the last eight meetings. The Warriors are 2-point favorites in the latest Warriors vs. Mavericks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 234.

Warriors vs. Mavericks spread: Warriors -2

Warriors vs. Mavericks over/under: 234 points

Warriors vs. Mavericks money line: Warriors -130, Mavs +110

GS: The Warriors are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games following an ATS win

DAL: The Mavericks are 3-1-1 ATS in their last five games overall

Why the Mavericks can cover



Point guard Luka Doncic, who suffered a thigh injury, is questionable for Wednesday's game. If he can't go, Dallas will look to lean on forward Christian Wood, who is coming off a 20-point performance in Monday's loss at Memphis. He scored 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 137-128 overtime win at San Antonio on March 15. In 59 games, including 17 starts, Wood is averaging 17.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks in 26.8 minutes.

Also helping power Dallas is small forward Tim Hardaway Jr. He has been dominant against the Warriors this season. In two games against Golden State, he is averaging 22 points, four rebounds and two assists. He scored 12 points and grabbed four rebounds against the Lakers in Los Angeles on Friday. He had 23 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks at Memphis on March 11. In 65 games, including 40 starts, Hardaway averages 14 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 30.2 minutes.

Why the Warriors can cover

Point guard Stephen Curry has been on fire. He scored 30 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out five assists in Monday's win at Houston. He scored 50 points, dished out six assists and grabbed two rebounds in a 134-126 loss to the Clippers on March 15. He has been solid against the Mavericks. In two games this season against Dallas, Curry is averaging 26.5 points, 6.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds in 31.5 minutes.

Shooting guard Klay Thompson has also been red hot. In the win at Houston earlier this week, he scored 29 points, while grabbing seven rebounds. He had 38 points and five boards in a 123-112 win over Phoenix on March 13. In 61 games, all starts, Thompson is averaging 22 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 32.9 minutes. He has reached double figures in 57 games, including 33 games in which he scored 20 or more. Thompson has two double-doubles on the year.

