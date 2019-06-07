Warriors vs. Raptors NBA Finals: Golden State big man Kevon Looney to 'give it a go' in Game 4 despite injury, per Steve Kerr
Looney will attempt to play through a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture on Friday night
The Golden State Warriors have been banged up throughout the NBA Finals, but it appears they might be getting healthier.
Late Monday night, the franchise issued a press release which revealed that big man Kevon Looney suffered a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture and will be out indefinitely. Despite a report that Looney would miss the duration of the NBA Finals, head coach Steve Kerr has confirmed ahead of Game 4 that Looney will "give it a go" on Friday night.
Following the initial report that Looney would miss the remainder of the Finals, ESPN's Tim Bontemps was the first to report that Looney could return during the Finals.
Midway through the first quarter of Game 2 on Sunday night, Looney took a nasty fall after trying to defend a Kawhi Leonard drive. The Toronto Raptors star put his shoulder down and went right through Looney, who spun around in mid-air and landed awkwardly on his back and shoulder.
Looney continued playing for a short time after the incident, but left the game for good after the first quarter. He underwent X-rays that came back clean, and said after the game that he was hopeful he would be able to play in Game 3, which didn't end up happening.
In addition, the Warriors lost Klay Thompson to a hamstring strain late in Game 2, and are already operating without Kevin Durant. They expect to have Thompson back in the lineup for Game 4, although Durant's return during the Finals remains up in the air.
Though Looney may not be a household name, he's an important part of the Warriors' rotation, Without him, the Warriors had been forced to play Andrew Bogut more, or spend a larger portion of the game going small.
Looney being able to return to the Warriors' rotation in Game 4 will make a major difference for a team that is currently trailing in the NBA Finals.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE updates: NBA Finals Game 4
The Raptors can take a commanding 3-1 Finals lead over the Warriors on Friday night
-
Finals breakdown: Raptors vs. Warriors
The Raptors have seized a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals
-
Top Picks: Game 4 a stayaway, MLB plays
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Raptors vs. Warriors odds, Game 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Warriors vs. Raptors game 10,000 t...
-
Has off-court drama been star of Finals?
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell break down Game 4 and are joined by Tony Finau and Will Middleb...
-
2019 NBA free agency: 16 to target
Danny Green and Patrick Beverley are among those who'll hit the market as '16-game players...