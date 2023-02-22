While the buzz right now is about which quarterback should be the first selected in the 2023 NFL Draft between Alabama's Bryce Young -- the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner -- and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud -- a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist -- USC's Caleb Williams is already looking ahead to his NFL future. Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and one of the candidates to be the top passer selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, revealed the teams he most wants to play for, including one that stands out above the rest.

Williams, a rising junior, won't be eligible to enter the NFL Draft until after the 2023 season with USC.

"I like to be around younger coaches," Williams told People. (His head coach and play-caller at both Oklahoma and USC, Lincoln Riley, is only 39 years old.) "I'd probably go to the Dolphins. I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki. The defense isn't bad. That's probably my number one spot. I also like the colors, the colors are pretty cool, and the weather's good."

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel is also 39, and he presents as a fun, eccentric and engaging head coach, something the NCAA's total touchdowns leader appreciates. Throwing to wide receivers like Hill, who had the second-most receiving yards in the NFL with 1,710 in 2022, and Waddle, who led the NFL with 18.1 yards per catch, would be any quarterback's dream come true. Current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the NFL in passer rating (105.5) and yards per pass attempt (8.9) in his first season throwing to the duo in tandem. However, his concussion issues could give the franchise pause when mulling over a long-term extension for its former fifth-overall draft pick.

If Tagovailoa can continue playing at a high level and relatively injury-free, Williams mentioned three other warm-weather destinations that he would look forward to suiting up in before ultimately backpedaling his favoritism.

"San Fran, Raiders or Falcons," the 21-year-old said when talking about other teams he would be excited to play for. "I'd play anywhere."

Despite making clear that he's spent plenty of time contemplating an NFL future, Williams teased the idea of even staying in school for his senior season in 2024.

"I can't say right now [what I'll do]," he said. "The expectation from everybody would be that I would leave and go pro, but that would be a very, very in the moment kind of decision after speaking to family members and mentors that I believe in and trust their word."

His goals for his junior year are nothing too big: just win a national championship and become the second two-time Heisman Trophy winner ever. Former Ohio State running back Archie Griffin is the only two-time Heisman winner, something he accomplished in 1974 and 1975.

"It's a cool experience to be able to [win] one, come back and kind of bring it back to USC and have such a prestigious trophy like that," Williams said. "It just sits in my living room on my counter. I walk in every day and I get to see that. It's awesome. I get to bring it back to USC, share that with all my teammates and go on another run to hopefully be able to win a National Championship. Maybe I'll get another Heisman next year, which would be really cool also."

Should Williams come close to achieving those goals, he'll have considerably more than four NFL teams interested in his future endeavors.