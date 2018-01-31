2018 Super Bowl injury report: Gronk still in concussion protocol, returns to practice

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who suffered a concussion 10 days ago in the AFC Championship game, remains in concussion protocol, coach Bill Belichick said on Wednesday.

"We red-jerseyed him today so he's working his way back," the coach said, via pool reporter Nicki Jhabvala.

Gronkowski practiced on a limited basis a day after he told reporters at a media event that, "We'll see how it goes and what the doctor says. Hopefully [I'll be cleared to play] very soon."

Asked if he expected to play Sunday in Super Bowl LII, Gronkowski gave a one-word answer: "Yes."

More from the Pats practice, via Jhabvala: "Quarterback Tom Brady, wearing only black tape on his injured right (throwing) hand, practiced in full and led the offense through passing and red-zone drills to start, then situational 11-on-11 football. By his side for much of the workout was ... Gronkowski, who practiced in pads and was listed as limited as he works his way through the concussion protocol."

Other Patriots limited in Wednesday's practice: DL Deatrich Wise (concussion), and DL Malcom Brown (foot).

Brady was a full participant while cornerback Malcolm Butler, who was dealing with an illness earlier in the week, was not listed on the injury report.

Regarding the team's first practice of Super Bowl Week, Belichick said, "We're getting there," adding: "Every year is a little bit different because we're a little bit different and the team we play is a little bit different. But I think we're doing the best we can."

The Patriots are looking to bring home their sixth Lombardi Trophy so they're familiar with the change in schedule that comes with two weeks off ahead of the Super Bowl.

"Again, it varies during the season — short weeks, long weeks," Belichick said. "But we had a week in Foxboro and now it's kind of our day to hit the tempo here and tomorrow will be a little less, Friday will be a little less."