2018 Super Bowl national anthem: The Vegas odds for how long Pink will sing

There are plenty of prop bets to get excited about surrounding the Super Bowl. Will the coin toss be heads or tails? What color will the Gatorade be that's poured on the winning coach? Will Justin Timberlake cover Prince?

If it's happening on Super Bowl Sunday, the odds are that you can bet on it. And that includes the national anthem that will be sung prior to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

The oddsmakers have determined the over/under for the length of her rendition at a clean two minutes -- 120 seconds.

The over comes in as the favorite at -180, according to SportsLine, while the under has decent odds at +140.

Pink battled through the flu at the pre-Super Bowl concert (see how she did it here) but hopefully she'll be fine for "The Star-Spangled Banner" duties.

Check out SportsLine's look at the top 10 craziest prop bets for Super Bowl Sunday.

Bettors may be a bit torn if they are referencing stats and recent trends. The Super Bowl anthem has averaged 118 seconds over the past 12 years, yet four of the last five anthems have exceeded the two-minute mark. That recency bias -- plus Pink's tendency to belt out lengthier tunes -- could help explain why the odds are so steep.

So, things could get a bit dicey when it comes to pulling out the stopwatch when Pink steps up to the mic, but what's a gamble without the risk?

And, if "America the Beautiful" is more your style, you'll want to note that the line on that performance -- to be sung by Leslie Odom Jr. -- has been set at 80.5 seconds. Both the under and over have odds at -115.