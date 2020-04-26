2020 NFL Draft: Grades and analysis for every player selected in fourth round

Want to know what I think of every pick made in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft? You can follow along throughout the day Saturday as I grade all the Round 4 picks below. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the night to get the latest grades. You can keep track of all the picks for the entire draft and my grades in our draft tracker.

107. Bengals: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian St.

Grade: A-. Davis-Gaither is an electric mover at the second level, routinely slips blocks and can win around the edge. Flashed as a coverage linebacker too. Ultra active. Another linebacker for the Bengals.

108. Redskins: OT Saahdiq Charles, LSU

Grade: C+. Fills a need in Washington and has the look of a franchise left tackle. Long and chiseled. But so inconsistent in all phases. Late with his hands and at times stops sliding his feet in pass pro. Show flashes of brilliance. Just not nearly often enough.

109. Raiders: G John Simpson, Clemson

Grade: C. Simpson is immensely strong and a bull in the run game. Many pass-blocking efficiencies because of heavy feet and lack of balance. Not good in the modern-day NFL. But Raiders needed to get younger on the inside of their offensive line and got a decent depth player with starter upside.

110. Giants: CB Darnay Holmes, UCLA

Grade: A-. Holmes has lightning-quick feet, fluid hips, and good straight-line speed. Aggressive on-an-island CB. At times that's good, other times, it hurts him. Doesn't always locate the ball in the air. Yet his athleticism is vastly intriguing. New York building a secondary with complementary skill sets.

111. Dolphins: G Solomon Kindley, Georgia

Grade: A. Kindley is a mammoth people-mover who grows roots in pass pro and will toss defenders in the run game. Very adept as a combo blocker. Better movement than his size indicates. Needs to get better resetting his hands when beaten by counter. Love this for Tua and Dolphins ground game.

112. Chargers: RB Joshua Kelley, UCLA

Grade: B. Versatile RB with awesome vision. Superb athlete in every way. Instant acceleration. Efficient cuts more than devastating jukes. Goes down on first contact more than you'd like. Quicker than fast but timed well. Reliable receiver. Fun, similar style to Austin Ekeler.

113. Panthers: CB Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame



Grade: A-. Panthers needed to address CB. Pride has first-round athleticism and speed. Just has a real problem finding the football to make plays on it. Somewhat of a smaller frame but will mirror outstandingly down the field and has serious recovery speed.

114. Cardinals: DT Leki Fotu, Utah



Grade: C+. Plays a position with low value (NT) but Fotu has some upfield juice at his gargantuan size. Strong but not overwhelming. Will boost Arizona's run defense instantly.

115. Browns: TE Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic

Grade: A. My top TE. Plays much more athletic on the field than his combine workout. Legitimate WR type routes and can separate at all levels of the field. Serious seam stretcher and not fun to bring to the turf after the catch. Flashes in contested-catch situations too. Solid in-space blocker. Could just beef up slightly.

116. Jaguars: OT Ben Bartch, St. John's (Minn.)



Grade: Obviously a huge leap in competition is upcoming for Bartch, but he has the length, light feet, balance, and technically sound hand work to stay at left tackle in the NFL. Needs to get stronger. Jaguars needed to address this position.

117. Vikings: EDGE D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina

Grade: C-. Tall, power edge rusher with some stiffness around the corner but a high motor and an explosive first step. Early for him because he doesn't play with many pass-rush moves but Vikings needed edge-rusher depth and learning from Danielle Hunter could pay huge dividends.

118. Broncos: TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

Grade: B-. Speed-based TE. Has problems creating separation on anything other than a seam route. Some blocking experience. Solid hands. Not a major need behind Noah Fant. Broncos really loading up on offense for Drew Lock.

119. Falcons: Mykal Walker, Fresno State

Grade: C+. Explosive off-ball linebacker with some experience on the edge. Athleticism helps him get to the football in a hurry. Average-at-best in coverage. Slightly stiff/uncomfortable sinking. Best ranging sideline-to-sideline or flying downhill. Falcons needed linebacker depth.

120. Jets: RB Lamichal Perine, Florida

Grade: C. Perine does everything well, just really lacks a superb trait. Efficient cuts. Some flashes of awesome contact balance, but not consistent. Moments of long speed. Vision lacking slightly. Plus receiving skill. Adequate backup to Le'Veon Bell.

121. Lions: G Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

Grade: D+. Play-through-the-whistle mauler in the run game with minimal effectiveness (and experience) in pass protection. Heavy-footed and lacks lateral agility or recovery skill. Very one-dimensional player.

122. Colts: QB Jacob Eason, Washington

Grade: A. Perfect landing spot for the ultra-talented but raw Eason. Will have one of the strongest arms in the NFL instantly. Accurate too. Just absolutely crumbles under pressure and is a lower-level athlete for the position. Some progression-reading but needs to get better in that area. Awesome value here for Indianapolis.

123. Cowboys: CB Reggie Robinson, Tulsa

Grade: C+. Freaky size/speed/explosion combination yet a long way to go technically. Robinson's 2019 film was average at best. Must locate the ball quicker. Mirroring is inconsistent. If he puts it all together, he has starter ability and can match up with big WRs.

124. Steelers: RB Anthony McFarland Jr., Maryland

Grade: A. McFarland was my RB3 because of his instant acceleration, smooth athletic traits, and natural elusiveness. Some HR-hitting ability. Routinely finds the cutback lane. A nightmare in space for defenders. Awesome new element to the Steelers backfield.

125. Jets: QB James Morgan, FIU

Grade: D. Morgan has an NFL arm and a gun-slinger mentality. But that combination gets him into trouble much more often than it helps him. Accuracy is average. Jets needed backup quarterback but at this range it should still be about building around Sam Darnold.

126. Texans: OT Charlie Heck, North Carolina

Grade: C-. Tall, skinny-ish tackle with better pass protection than run blocking. Clearly needs to add weight and strength. Explosive athlete for his size. Decent depth option for Houston at premium position.

127. Eagles: CB/S K'Von Wallace, Clemson

Grade: A. Wallace is built for today's NFL. Instinctive, active safety who locks down the slot like a veteran slot CB. Willing, effective tackler. Zone or man at safety, he'll make plays. Awesome value for Philly here.

128. Bills: WR Gabriel Davis, UCF

Grade: A. Not major need, but Davis has good size, good twitch, and tracks it terrifically down the field. Runs good routes. May need to learn a few more of them. But won't be in full-time situation as a rookie. Nice long-term, downfield threat for Josh Allen.

129. Jets: OL Cameron Clark, Charlotte

Grade: B. Clark is a masher who plays with freaky torque and will displace people in the run game. Finishes in pass protection too. Probably not athletic enough for offensive tackle. Could be a punishing guard. Love the emphasis on the offensive line for New York.

130. Vikings: DL James Lynch, Baylor

Grade: C-. Position change upcoming for Lynch, and he's an explosive athlete with a thick, long frame. Just extremely raw with pass-rushing moves and plays high. Motor never stops. More horses up front for Zimmer, which is a good development.

131. Cardinals: DT Rashard Lawrence, LSU

Grade: D+. Lawrence is a polished run-stopper with an NFL body. Gives minimal in terms of pass rush and is a lower-level athlete. Early for him.

132. Vikings: LB Troy Dye, Oregon

Grade: A. Dye is a long, coverage specialist with vast experience. Awesome in zone and can run with TEs down the seam comfortably. Good, not great range and athleticism. Awesome depth at LB for Minnesota.

133. Seahawks: TE Colby Parkinson, Stanford

Grade: B+. Parkinson is a deceptive athlete with outstanding contested-catch skill and catch radius. Classic Seahawks type of TE. Just a very crowded position in Seattle.

134. Falcons: S Jaylinn Hawkins, California

Grade: A. Hawkins got lost in Ashtyn Davis' shadow but is an instinctive, rangy playmaker in his own right. High-end ball skills and quickness in coverage. Flies downhill in run support too. Not a burner and slender frame. Falcons need all the game-changers they can get in the secondary.

135. Steelers: G Kevin Dotson, Louisiana-Lafayette

Grade: B-. Pittsburgh needed to prioritize the future on the interior and get a wide-bodied, power-based guard in Dotson. Anchor is as sturdy as they come. Effective combo blocker. Typical lateral agility issues for a bigger guard. At times off-balance in pass pro.

136. Rams: TE Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

Grade: C+. Love the prospect. Wonder about the need with Rams having many young TEs on the roster. Many easy drops on film from Hopkins, but the rest of his game is perfect for today's NFL. Burst, separation skill, instant acceleration, YAC. Some high-pointing.

137. Jaguars: CB Josiah Scott, Michigan St.

Grade: A. Favorite sleeper of mine. Rapid footwork. Twitch through the roof. Stellar long speed to recover. Very adept at finding the football. Best tackling CB in the class. Just a little on the small side. Probably a nickel CB in the NFL.

138. Chiefs: S L'Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech

Grade: C+. A bit early for Sneed, but he has major speed and is super active. Small frame and there's some positional uncertainty with him. Safety or corner?

139. Raiders: CB Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech

Grade: A. Robertson is an ultra-chippy slot CB who believes he's a huge CB. Physical. Twitchy. Unafraid. Great ball skills. Quicker than fast. Very productive in college. Classic definition of a playmaker. Bigger WRs will give him problems, but he'll battle.

140. Jaguars: LB Shaquille Quarterman, Miami

Grade: C-. Jacksonville adds a linebacker to play next to Myles Jack, which was needed. Quarterman is a thick, hustle-based defender best against the run. Some coverage capabilities but lack of smooth athleticism pops in that area of the game.

141. Texans: CB John Reid, Penn State

Grade: A. Gritty, twitchy outside CB who'll likely move inside in the NFL because of length issues. Drives on the football in off coverage. Some effectiveness in press man. Fills a need for Houston.

142. Redskins: WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty

Grade: A. Awesome value here for Redskins, and they needed WR badly. Gandy-Golden is big, really plays to his size, and attacks the football in the air as well as any WR in this class. Some separation ability and YAC. Awesome addition for Dwayne Haskins.

143. Ravens: G Ben Bredeson, Michigan

Grade: B. Safe pick for Baltimore. Doubling up on the offensive line. Bredeson has a decently high floor, yet no trump card. Love his experience. Always in the right position. Lower-level athlete for the OG spot. Good, not great anchor.

144. Seahawks: RB DeeJay Dallas, Miami

Grade: C+. Dallas has fine contact balance and runs low to the ground. Just won't breakaway down the field. Not very elusive. Minimal instant acceleration. Solid RB depth.

145. Eagles: OL Jack Driscoll, Auburn

Grade: B-. Driscoll is a movement-based, versatile blocker with sound fundamentals with his feet and hands. Needs to get more sand in his pants yet fits perfectly with what Eagles want with their offensive linemen.

146. Cowboys: C Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

Grade: A. Tremendous value pick for Cowboys, especially after Travis Frederick's retirement. Biadasz has rare movement skills for the center spot and works well in run game. Just often out of control and off-balance in pass pro. Must get stronger too. Starter ability.