2020 NFL Draft: Grades and analysis for every sixth-round selection
Chris Trapasso grades the third day of the 2020 NFL Draft
Want to know what I think of every pick made in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft? You can follow along throughout the day Saturday as I grade all the Round 6 picks below. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the night to get the latest grades. You can keep track of all the picks for the entire draft and my grades in our draft tracker.
Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7
180. Bengals: OL Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas
Grade: A-. Adeniji has swift hip roll off the snap and plays with impressive explosiveness. Pop in his punch, just late with it at times. Kind of a OT/OG tweener. Bengals had to add more talented blockers to the roster. They get one here.
181. Broncos: G Netane Muti, Fresno State
Grade: A-. Major injury concerns but Muti has left tackle feet and unbelievable strength/torque to move defenders. At times gets out over his feet in pass pro.
182. Patriots: G Michael Onwenu, Michigan
Grade: B+. Tall, thick interior blocker who will rock in the run game. Concrete anchor in pass pro. Just limited moving laterally. Typical Day 3 pick up front for New England. Has starter upside. Mammoth human.
183. Giants: LB Cam Brown, Penn State
Grade: C+. Towering LB with moments of hip fluidity and big play-making skill, then has long stretches of invisibility. Slow play recognition skills. Large tackling radius not majorly consistent there. Has the size to run with TE but coverage isn't his forte.
184. Panthers: DL Bravvion Roy, Baylor
Grade: B+. Roy looks like a nose tackle yet has twitch of a penetrating DT. Some hand work too. At times plays too high. When he does, blocks glue to him. Can chase laterally down the line. More defense for Carolina?
185. Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson, LSU
Grade: F. Even with an abundance of picks, the Dolphins are not in a position to spend a pick on a long snapper, although Ferguson is easily the best in long snapper in this class.
186. Chargers: S Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame
Grade: C+. Gilman is a box safety with quality instincts and a fair amount of range when retreating in coverage. Reliable tackler. Quicker than fast. More defensive back talent in Los Angeles.
187. Browns: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
Grade: A-. This is good value for the Browns with Peoples-Jones. Historic explosiveness and great size. Cornerbacks stay stuck to him throughout the route. Some flashes of high-point ability but not a specialist there. Same with long speed.
188. Bills: K Tyler Bass, Georgia Southern
Grade: F. Buffalo doesn't have a plethora of roster spots available, but drafting a kicker in Round 6 is almost never good use of a draft pick. Bass is one of the best in the class.
189. Jaguars: QB Jake Luton, Oregon State
Grade: B+. Luton has the arm strength to play in the league. Doesn't put the ball in precarious situations. Accuracy is good, not great. Pocket presence leaves a lot to be desired.
