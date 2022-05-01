The 2022 NFL Draft was full of surprises, as Georgia defenders dominated the first round, all of the quarterbacks fell further than anticipated and we also saw plenty of interesting selections. Who knew a flock of kickers/punters would be taken in the fourth round?

There are 262 total picks to break down from the weekend, but let's try to identify the best, worst and most interesting picks for all 32 NFL teams. The best and worst picks will be decided by the best and worst grades assigned to those selections by our CBS Sports NFL Draft experts Pete Prisco and Chris Trapasso. (For the CBS Sports draft tracker, click here.)

The best player in a class may not be the "best pick," due to value at the selection number. Not every team made a "bad" pick per se, and some of the picks that are declared the "worst" for a class have grades as high as a "B." If there are multiple picks with the same grade, I stepped in and determined the verdict. I also decided which pick was the most interesting for each team. Without further ado, let's jump in.

AFC East

Best pick (A): WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State (R5, P148)

Multiple-year big-time producer in college. Not a special athlete but is surprisingly stellar after the catch. Vision, cutting, contact balance. Showed awesome ability to contort his body near the sideline to make difficult grabs. Limited speed. More weapons for Josh Allen. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C+): OL Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech (R6, P209)

Tall, but very short-armed tackle who may have to move inside in NFL. Hand work and anchor are solid but not true trump cards. Below-average athleticism getting to second level. Doesn't bend at the waist but also doesn't have high-end foot quickness to deal with fast outside rushers. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B+): RB James Cook, Georgia (R2, P63)

The brother of Dalvin Cook isn't the exact same prospect Dalvin was, but the Bulldog showed some good things in his senior season, rushing for 728 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games played. Could he end up becoming the true No. 1 running back the Bills have been waiting for?

Best pick (A-): LB Cameron Goode, California (R7, P224)

Explosive old-school 3-4 OLB type. Drops into coverage effortlessly and has a serious outside speed rush with good bend around the corner. Some pass-rush moves. High-upside type. Length and power are lacking. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (B-): LB Channing Tindall, Georgia (R3, P102)

Speed, speed, and more speed. A blur on the field. But very unpolished as a LB and not a coverage type yet. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B): WR Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech (R4, P125)

The Dolphins only picked four players in the 2022 NFL Draft, and this selection was interesting. Miami used a first-round pick on Jaylen Waddle last year, traded a bevy of picks away for Tyreek Hill this offseason and then took a receiver with their second pick in the draft. This is a crowded wide receiver room now. Will Ezukanma find a way to stand out?

Best pick (A-): WR Tyquan Thornton, Baylor (R2, P50)

Major sleeper at WR. Not just 4.28 fast. Runs crisp, well-sold routes. Very natural hands catcher. Snatches the ball away from his frame effortlessly. This is precisely what the Patriots needed offensively. Spindly though. Not costly to move up. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C-): DL Sam Roberts, Northwest Missouri State (R6, P200)

Explosive super productive player at the small-school level. Hybrid type who can play on the edge or inside. Just will take him a while to acclimate to size/athleticism difference at OL in the NFL. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B+): QB Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky (R4, P137)

Zappe is arguably the most intriguing quarterback in this class. In 14 games last year, he passed for 5,967 yards, 62 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Per Western Kentucky's official website, Zappe set new single-season FBS records with those numbers, passing Texas Tech's B.J. Symons, who had 5,833 passing yards in 2003, and LSU's Joe Burrow, who had 60 passing touchdowns in 2019. I didn't expect him to go this early, but the Patriots must like him.

Best pick (A): EDGE Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State (R1, P26)

This is great value this late in the draft. He fell down the board a lot further than most people thought. He fits with what Robert Saleh wants in his edge rushers. He's a late bloomer, but he will continue to get better. (Pete Prisco)

Worst pick (B): RB Breece Hall, Iowa State (R2, P36)

Minimal move to get a complete, three-down back. Hall doesn't play to his combine workout but checks all the boxes of a nuanced runner. Awesome ball skills/receiving ability too. Maybe a tick early for a RB? Hall and Michael Carter now a fun, complementary duo. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (A-): TE Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State (R3, P101)

I'm fascinated by this tight end class in general, because I think there are several players who could become stars depending on how they are used by their new teams. Ruckert is considered by some to be TE1 in this class, and he could be important for Zach Wilson's development.

AFC North

Best pick (A+): CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama (R4, P119)

The Ravens are on fire. Armour-Davis is a former big recruit who was buried on the depth chart but was phenomenal in his one year as the starter. Athletic fluidity and ball skills pop on film. Speed too. Man-coverage specialist who can excel in zone. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C-): P Jordan Stout, Penn State (R4, P130)

The first questionable pick by the Ravens this year. One of the best punters in this class and can be Justin Tucker insurance. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B+): TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina (R4, P139)

Likely was the second tight end Baltimore drafted in the fourth round, but he's a versatile pass-catcher who will likely line up in several different spots.

Best pick (B+): CB Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska (R2, P60)

Sleeper at the CB spot. Bouncy, explosive, speedy. Recovery skill is outstanding. Seemingly always finds the football. Occasionally labored getting out of his backpedal. Bengals don't have many needs, probably didn't need to double up on secondary, but Taylor-Britt is a damn good player. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C+): DL Zachary Carter, Florida (R3, P95)

Big-body heavy handy rusher with moments of impressive burst/bend. Not a refined pass rusher. Inside-out flexibility. If he plays inside mostly in Cincinnati, I like this pick more. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B-): S Daxton Hill, Michigan (R1, P31)

Hill is a versatile asset in coverage, so I'm curious to see where he spends the majority of his time on the field. A good player could turn into a great one depending on how he's used.

Best pick (A): DL Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma (R7, P223)

NFL-sized edge rusher with heavy hands and an energetic style around the corner. Awesome swim move. Decent explosiveness. Ready to contribute from Day 1. More EDGE help for Cleveland. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (D+): K Cade York, LSU (R4, P124)

Probably the premier kicker in this class, but not a giant need for the Browns and this is early to pick a specialist. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (A): OL Dawson Deaton, Texas Tech (R7, P246)

Trapasso is just as high on this player as anyone the Browns drafted this weekend. He likes him as a blocker, and thinks he's incredibly undervalued, calling him an "awesome selection."

Best pick (A): WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis (R4, P138)

Track star in a football uniform. Plays like he was shot out of a cannon and change-of-direction skill is good. Super-tiny frame which hurts him against press and was schemed open often in college. Fun addition to the Steelers' offense. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C-): LB Mark Robinson, Ole Miss (R7, P225)

Instinctive between-the-tackle run stuffer with short compact stature. Speed and overall range is limited but he reads his keys in a hurry. Hustle could help him outplay his draft position. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (A): QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh (R1, P20)

I mean, obviously the first quarterback the Steelers selected is the most interesting pick -- and for multiple reasons. Is he truly the best quarterback in this class? Will playing at the familiar Heinz Field help? When will he start?

AFC South

Best pick (A): S Jalen Pitre, Baylor (R2, P37)

Was given free rein in college and was a supreme playmaker. Incredibly sudden. Great blitzer. A tick on the smaller size. More slot CB than pure safety. Not incredibly fast. If given freelance authority, he can be a star (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C-): WR John Metchie III, Alabama (R2, P44)

Vertical specialist. Ran a variety of intricate downfield routes at Alabama. Tracks it over his shoulder awesomely. Not overly fast deep. Minimal YAC. Smaller frame. Trading up for a specialist is a little strange. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B): CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU (R1, P3)

Stingley may be one of the best players in the draft, and he rocketed up mock drafts late. Back during that 2019 LSU undefeated national championship season, he recorded 38 total tackles, 15 passes defended and six interceptions as a freshman. That would be his best season, however, as Stingley played in just 10 games over the next two seasons due to injuries. What kind of player will he be at the next level?

Best pick (A): TE Jelani Woods, Virginia (R3, P73)

A more explosive, sharp route-running Mo-Alie Cox. Large human with great suddenness in his routes. Laboring burst off the ball. Has blocking chops too. Awesome selection. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C-): TE Andrew Ogletree, Youngstown State (R6, P192)

100% upside selection who, in time, could become a quality pass-catching TE but is incredibly raw and doesn't provide anything as a blocker. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (A-): S Nick Cross, Maryland (R3, P96)

Cross plays so fast and so hard. He's a solid open-field tackler with great closing speed, whether that's blowing up a halfback swing or slipping underneath an overthrown pass on one side of the field.

Best pick (A-): CB Montaric Brown, Arkansas (R7, P222)

Heady zone-coverage specialist with stellar instincts, good tackling ability and high-level ball skills. Feet and eyes are tied together. Low controlled backpedal. Wins with his football IQ and length. Value City. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C): CB Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist (R6, P197)

Has NFL-caliber quicks and speed. But not someone who's going to stay in-phase with NFL receivers right away at next level. Slender frame. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B+): RB Snoop Conner, Ole Miss (R5, P154)

The Jaguars have James Robinson, Travis Etienne and now Snoop Conner. I'm interested to see what role he will play in this offense, because Doug Pederson clearly saw something in him.

Best pick (A): CB Roger McCreary, Auburn (R2, P35)

First-round talent who only lasted to Round 2 because of short arms. Three years of stellar SEC film. Burst, sudden change-of-direction ability. Recovery speed is there. Feisty at the line. Damn good football player. Fits Tennessee's man-coverage scheme. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C): S Theo Jackson, Tennessee (R6, P204)

Experienced, explosive safety who struggles when changing directions but lays the lumber against the run and swing passes to the outside. Good length. Wasn't viewed as someone on the draft radar. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B+): WR Kyle Phillips, UCLA (R5, P163)

People are interested in the return-man aspect of this pick, but I want to see if Phillips can carve out a little slot role for himself. That could come down to just how good of a route runner he is, but he has potential.

AFC West

Best pick (A): CB Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh (R4, P115)

Supreme talent at CB. Rockets attached to his cleats, and he plays with an angry demeanor. Not super twitchy but elite recovery speed and his ball skills are quality. Tends to get overly grabby downfield. If that's coached out of him, this is a major steal. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (D+): CB Faion Hicks, Wisconsin (R7, P232)

Raw coverage DB with elite-level testing figures that do pop on film on occasion by way of changing directions. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B-): TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA (R3, P80)

Dulcich is one of the best tight ends in this class, and he's a weapon that can make plays down the middle of the field for Russell Wilson. I'm interested to see the snap counts between Dulcich and Albert O.

Best pick (A+): WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan (R2, P54)

Absolute stud. Does everything well. Only knock is he's a touch under 5-10. Destroys press coverage. Lightning-quick routes. Bounces off tacklers after the catch. Huge catch radius. Will be an instant star with Patrick Mahomes. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C+): LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin (R3, P103)

Oversized, throwback type who tested through the roof but doesn't play to that level of athleticism on the field. Awesome as a blitzer and quality run defender. Little-to-no experience or refined skill in coverage, which is a concern, and Chiefs already have young LBs on the roster. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B+): CB Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State (R4, P135)

A Fayetteville State draft pick! Williams appears to have the frame and the athleticism to hold onto a roster spot for years to come. Obviously this transition to the next level will be a learning process, but he has talent.

Best pick (A): DL Matthew Butler, Tennessee (R5, P175)

Hair-on-fire DL who can win up and down the line. Long, heavy hands, although not a pass-rush plan master. First-step quickness is well above average. Effective on stunts too because of how he plays at 100 mph on every snap. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (D): RB Brittain Brown, UCLA (R7, P250)

Not someone who was on the draft radar, although he finished his career strong at UCLA after starting at Duke. Runs high without much contact balance and has good not great quickness/speed. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B+): RB Zamir White, Georgia (R4, P122)

The Raiders declined Josh Jacobs' fifth-year option last week, and then drafted a running back with their second pick. It's going to be interesting to see what his role will be early on.

Best pick (A): RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M (R4, P123)

Arguably the most talented all-around RB in the class. Disappointing pre-draft process sunk his stock. Does everything well and has a feature-back frame. Natural receiver who can contort his body to find the football downfield. Only thing missing is breakaway speed. Fun addition. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C-): CB Deane Leonard, Ole Miss (R7, P236)

Speedy outside CB with good hips and feet. Mirroring ability is lacking. Not a quick reactor and had minimal ball productivity in college. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (A-): OL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia (R6, P195)

Salyer is a national champion starting lineman who was Second Team All-SEC. He's also played multiple positions on the offensive line, and I think he's a steal in the sixth round.

NFC East

Best pick (A): OL Tyler Smith, Tulsa (R1, P24)

This is one of my favorite picks in this draft. This kid is a mauler who will help them at right tackle right away. He needs a little help in pass protection, but the Cowboys will coach him up. Teams loved him more than analysts and his tape showed you why. This is a really good pick. (Pete Prisco)

Worst pick (C): DL John Ridgeway, Arkansas (R5, P178)

Big, long classic two-gapper. Grown-man strength. Very limited burst and closing speed but will control blockers. Quality run defender. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B-): LB Damone Clark, LSU (R5, P176)

Clark fell down draft boards because of injury, but he could be a starter for the Cowboys for years to come. The First Team All-SEC player could be one of the steals of this draft.

Best pick (A): OL Evan Neal, Alabama, (R1, P7)

The Giants land the best tackle in the draft. He will step in at right tackle and give them a nice pair of bookends with Andrew Thomas. They have to protect the quarterback better, and they will. He will be a long-time starter who goes to a lot of Pro Bowls. (Pete Prisco)

Worst pick (C): DL D.J. Davidson, Arizona State (R5, P147)

Wide run-stuffer who really works hard on run downs. Not a big-time athlete and minimal pass-rush capabilities right now. Good depth on the inside for NYG but barely any upside. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B-): WR Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky (R2, P43)

Robinson is a fast, super exciting player who could end up being a very fun weapon in Brian Daboll's offense. However, I was excited for Lynn Bowden too, and he hasn't done much in the NFL just yet. Robinson does have more experience as a receiver, though, and Daboll clearly targeted him for a reason.

Best pick (A): LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia (R3, P83)

Finally! Dean is a rockstar on the field. Does everything you want out of a modern-day LB. Instincts. Speed. Twitch. Coverage brilliance. Injuries caused him to fall. Awesome value if he can stay healthy. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C+): LB Kyron Johnson, Kansas (R6, P181)

High-caliber speed-to-power conversion in a tiny frame for the EDGE position. Has major athleticism. Just gets overpowered frequently because of his size. Could move to off-ball LB and assume pass-rush roles in NFL. Hard-nosed player. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B): DL Jordan Davis, Georgia (R1, P13)

Interior defensive linemen usually don't go very high, but Davis is a freak of nature who could clog up running lanes for years to come. I would love to see him have the kind of impact Albert Haynesworth did back in the day for the Titans.

Best pick (A): QB Sam Howell, UNC, (R5, P144)

Game needs fine-tuning -- pocket presence, deep ball accuracy -- but he's young with a strong arm and lots of toughness. Will not be able to run like he did in college but this is quality value and Carson Wentz insurance. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C): CB Christian Holmes, Oklahoma State (R7, P240)

Well-sized outside CB, aggressive player, really likes to crowd routes. Will get some flags thrown on him. Change-of-direction can be labored. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (C+): RB Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama (R3, P98)

Trapasso says he's one of the more underrated running backs in this class, and I'm interested to see what his role will be in the offense. Antonio Gibson was benched multiple times last year due to fumbles. If that happens again, Robinson Jr. could be his replacement and get some opportunities.

NFC North

Best pick (A): OL Braxton Jones, Southern Utah (R5, P168)

Major sleeper OT. Has legitimate Pro Bowl OT traits. Mean streak as a blocker pops on film too. Feet are outstanding. Does need to get a touch stronger. Dominated at small-school level. Love this with Justin Fields in mind. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C-): P Trenton Gill, N.C. State (R7, P255)

A bit surprising he was selected because of inconsistency in 2021 but booms it with good hang time. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B+): WR Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee (R3, P71)

Jones is viewed as a kick-return specialist, but he played a role in an explosive offense for the Vols last season with 807 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He's going to have an opportunity to make an impact on offense for Fields.

Best pick (A): S Kerby Joseph, Illinois (R3, P97)

One of the longest, rangiest-in-coverage safeties in this class. Hip-fluidity pops on film. Can really run. He'll be a playmaker in Detroit but has to trust his eyes and play with better reactionary skill. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C): LB James Houston, Jackson State (R6, P217)

All-hustle outside speed rusher with size/length limitations. Bend is there too. Was very productive at the FCS level. Development type worth a roll of the dice this late in the draft. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (C+): TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech (R5, P177)

Mitchell had fairly impressive 2019 and 2020 campaigns in Blacksburg, but injuries have derailed his career as of late. He could be a surprise sleeper. He recorded 435 receiving yards and four touchdowns in nine games played in 2020.

Best pick (A): LB Quay Walker, Georgia (R1, P22)

This is a heck of a pick. He is a playmaking, speed linebacker who will give their defenses a nice complement to De'Vondre Campbell. I know they could have gone receiver here, but they can wait. Walker will be big time. (Pete Prisco)

Worst pick (C-): S Tariq Carpenter, Georgia Tech (R7, P228)

Big-time tester who's much more of a linebacker than a safety. For as explosive as it is in a thick frame, his change-of-direction skill leaves a lot to be desired, and he misses a lot of tackles. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (C+): WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State (R2, P34)

Watson was a player many teams were intrigued by, but as Trapasso explained in his pick grade, he will need to be utilized correctly. Green Bay had to trade up for him, but Watson could be a legitimate starter immediately for Aaron Rodgers.

Best pick (A): LB Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma (R3, P66)

Rangy, high-energy second-level defender who doesn't have much coverage experience but possesses the speed and change-of-direction ability to eventually become a quality player in that regard down the road. Speed pops on film too. Nasty taking on blocks. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C-): OL Ed Ingram, LSU (R2, P59)

Masher type on the inside. Moments of punishing power. Balance is not good. Recovery ability is noticeably lacking. As is his hand work. Not exactly a zone-blocking scheme fit. Strange selection although interior OL needed to be addressed. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (A-): RB Ty Chandler, UNC (R5, P169)

Chandler is an older prospect, but it's not like teams use running backs for very long anymore. He was the No. 5 running back recruit in the 2017 class, and is a fun athlete who could play a role in Kevin O'Connell's offense.

NFC South

Best pick (A): EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State (R2, P38)

First-round film and traits. Only reason he was available is because he's not enormous. Burst, bend, pass-rush plans, speed-to-power conversion. Super consistent. Falcons desperately need stars in their front seven on defense beyond Grady Jarrett. Not majorly expensive to trade up (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C): OL Justin Shaffer, Georgia (R6, P190)

Will add run-blocking prowess to Atlanta's offensive line but a major liability in pass pro. Length and girth to live inside in the NFL. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (A-): QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati (R3, P74)

I'm curious if Marcus Mariota is on a short leash in Atlanta, and how excited Arthur Smith is for Ridder. Remember, the Falcons chose him over Malik Willis, Matt Corral and Sam Howell.

Best pick (B+): OT Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State (R1, P6)

The Panthers played spinning tops at left tackle last year, so getting a tackle was a no brainer in this draft. I liked Evan Neal more, but I get this choice. Ekwonu needs to work on his pass protection some, but he is fixable. (Pete Prisco)

Worst pick (C): LB Brandon Smith, Penn State (R4, P120)

Carolina not really in position to be trading up, but Smith has sky-high upside given his size, length, and overall athletic profile. Super fast too. Missed tackles are very frequent. Play-recognition skills are slower than usual. Coverage chops stand out. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B): QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss (R3, P94)

The Panthers traded up for him, and he apparently was their No. 1 QB. Ian Rapoport's report about Corral falling due to off-field issues seemingly caught everyone off guard, so that will be something to watch as well. He has potential, but when will he see the field?

Best pick (A-): LB D'Marco Jackson, App State (R5, P161)

Commander at the second level of a defense. Knows his assignments and gets there in a hurry thanks to burst/short-area quickness. Shorter, smaller stature LB who plays bigger. Mostly a QB spy/blitzer in passing situations but did make some plays in coverage. Very smart. Love this pick for him to learn behind DeMario Davis. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C+): CB Alontae Taylor, Tennessee (R2, P49)

Older prospect who's an explosive mover on the field. Best in zone when he can watch the QB and pounce. Will deliver jarring hits. Big-time speed. Change-of-direction ability is average for the position, which limits his man-to-man coverage upside. Long arms. Missed tackles pop on film. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B-): OL Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa (R1, P19)

Penning has the size and the mentality to be a long-term starter in this league, but will he make an immediate impact, or will there be a learning curve at the next level?

Best pick (A+): CB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State (R5, P157)

Another long, traits-y CB for the Buccaneers. It's what they love. McCollum suffocated every WR at the FCS level. Only blips were two long balls where he couldn't find the ball in the air. Major bend, speed, change-of-direction skill. Great pick. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (D+): EDGE Andre Anthony, LSU, (R7, P248)

This is a major roll of the dice. 2021 season was cut short due to injury. Smaller-framed type who can get controlled often by bigger blockers. Burst/bend is there. Not a pass-rush plan type at this stage of his career. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B): RB Rachaad White, Arizona State (R3, P91)

Could this be Tampa Bay's new pass-catching back? The Buccaneers are high on this Pac-12 playmaker.

NFC West

Best pick (A): DL Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati (R3, P100)

Monstrous upside with this EDGE, because he's skinny for the position but already plays with big-time speed-to-power conversion. Bend is good, not great for his frame. Pass-rush move arsenal is developed. Doubling up in the defensive trenches is sensible for Cardinals. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C+): LB Jesse Luketa, Penn State (R7, P256)

Tested like an explosive athlete but is much more of a high-energy player on the field. Routinely sticks to blocks but battles hard to free himself. Unique, stocky frame. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B+): TE Trey McBride, Colorado State (R2, P55)

The Cardinals re-signed Zach Ertz this offseason, traded for Kyler Murray's college teammate in Marquise Brown and then added another pass-catcher at the tight end position. I think this is an underrated pick, and that McBride's athleticism will be utilized by Kliff Kingsbury.

Best pick (A-): OL Logan Bruss, Wisconsin (R3, P104)

Love this pick. Bruss is an athletic battler with a technically sound game and mostly clean film. He'll fit in the Rams wide-zone scheme wonderfully. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C-): OL AJ Arcuri, Michigan State (R7, P261)

Average-at-best athlete who will struggle with speed rushers at the next level. Anchor is quality because of his knee bend and natural strength. Run-blocking ability is slightly above average but not someone who's going to excel in space. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (B): RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame (R5, P164)

Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jake Funk and now Kyren Williams. Sean McVay has an eye for playmakers, and he has a role in mind for this kid from Notre Dame. Trapasso says he's one of the draft's most complete runners.

Best pick (A): CB Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State (R6, P221)

Experienced man-to-man cover CB with starter traits. At times beaten type but can recover and has nice footwork. Really made life difficult for the Ohio State WRs in 2021. Big-time value selection here. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (D): RB Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU (R3, P93)

Hammer of a back with dynamic burst. But minimal elusiveness and long speed. Way early for him. Way early. And San Fran doesn't need to pick RB this early in Shanahan's system. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (C): WR Danny Gray, SMU (R3, P105)

A playmaker that can rack up yards, Trapasso said Gray went too early this weekend. However, Kyle Shanahan clearly held his speed in high regard.

Best pick (A): EDGE Tyreke Smith, Ohio State (R5, P158)

One of the biggest sleeper EDGEs in this class. Hand-work is of first-round caliber. Good size too. Bend flashes are impressive just not super consistent. Could get a tick more powerful. Not a run defender. (Chris Trapasso)

Worst pick (C+): WR Bo Melton, Rutgers (R7, P229)

Gadget type in college who ran super-fast at the combine but doesn't play to that speed on the field. Tiny frame and plays to it. Battles after the catch and flashed a bit in that area but not incredibly elusive. (Chris Trapasso)

Most interesting pick (C+): RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State (R2, P41)

I thought he was the best running back in this class. Could he overtake Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny immediately?