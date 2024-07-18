The New York Giants spent their first selection in the 2024 NFL Draft on LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, who some believe is the best pass-catcher in the class. In 2023, the unanimous All-American selection caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. In three seasons at LSU, Nabers recorded the most receptions (189) and receiving yards (3,003) in program history.

The Giants hope Nabers is the kind of playmaker who can turn New York's offense around and help Daniel Jones show the NFL world why he's a franchise quarterback. The rook is already standing out on the practice field, with teammate Darius Slayton comparing him to one of the best rookie wideouts in NFL history.

"He's looked good," Slayton said during an appearance on the "All Facts No Brakes" podcast with Keyshawn Johnson, via Pro Football Talk. "Honestly in my opinion he reminds me of Ja'Marr Chase, it's like a clone. Malik's about six-foot, they're about the same size. Dimensionally they're about the same, his body movements, it's actually kind of weird watching him move around. He's really talented, he's got good hands. For us, our system, the biggest hiccup as a rookie is trying to get down all these terminologies Daboll has for us. Once he gets all that down, I think he'll have no problem having success."

Chase won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 after catching 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns, then set NFL rookie records by catching 25 passes for 386 yards in the playoffs while the Cincinnati Bengals went on to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVI. Chase also became the first rookie in NFL history to record multiple 100-yard receiving games in a postseason -- which came in his first two playoff games!

LSU certainly has a claim to "WRU," and the Giants believe Nabers can be the next household name to come out of Baton Rouge.