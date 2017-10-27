49ers join police unions, donate $500K to gun control pledge for 'safer America'

As the NFL and its players pledge to work together in turning protests into community service, one team has announced a donation of $500,000 toward the banning of bump stocks and other features of automatic weapons.

On the heels of the league formally endorsing criminal justice legislation, the San Francisco 49ers have committed to the "Pledge for a More Understanding and Safer America," which advocates for laws that would prohibit gun silencers, armor-piercing bullets and bump stocks, or mechanisms that "allows for the conversion of a semi-automatic weapon into an automatic weapon."

The pledge, announced via the 49ers website, also has backing from the San Jose Police Officers Association, the Los Angeles Police Protective League "as well as unions representing law enforcement officers from Portland, Santa Clara County, Sacramento, Long Beach and Oakland."