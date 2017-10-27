49ers join police unions, donate $500K to gun control pledge for 'safer America'
San Francisco partners with police organizations to advocate for legislation
As the NFL and its players pledge to work together in turning protests into community service, one team has announced a donation of $500,000 toward the banning of bump stocks and other features of automatic weapons.
On the heels of the league formally endorsing criminal justice legislation, the San Francisco 49ers have committed to the "Pledge for a More Understanding and Safer America," which advocates for laws that would prohibit gun silencers, armor-piercing bullets and bump stocks, or mechanisms that "allows for the conversion of a semi-automatic weapon into an automatic weapon."
The pledge, announced via the 49ers website, also has backing from the San Jose Police Officers Association, the Los Angeles Police Protective League "as well as unions representing law enforcement officers from Portland, Santa Clara County, Sacramento, Long Beach and Oakland."
In the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas and the need for law enforcement and the communities they protect to have interactions grounded in mutual respect, all parties are pledging to advocate for common sense legislation to ban "bump stocks" and any other mechanism that allows for the conversion of a semi-automatic weapon into an automatic weapon; armor-piercing bullets; and gun silencers. Additionally, the parties are pledging to lead an initiative to partner with professional sports franchises, businesses and faith-based and community leaders to create a public awareness campaign designed to improve police and community relationships.
