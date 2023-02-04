When the San Francisco 49ers return for the 2023 season, they will do so with their star left tackle still in the fold. Trent Williams said on Saturday that he will play not just next season, but the following season as well.

"Yeah, for sure," Williams said, per NFL Media. "Next year, the year after. I'm under contract until I'm 39."

The 34-year-old Williams was once again rewarded for his play with selections as both a Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro this year. He's been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the three seasons he's been with San Francisco, in addition to each of the final seven seasons he played for Washington.

His current six-year, $138 million contract keeps him in San Francisco through 2026. Some of the base salaries on the tail end of the deal are astronomically high, but he is currently set to count against the cap for around $55 million during the next two seasons for which he stated that he will be back. That's enough to make him the most expensive tackle in the league, but he is also arguably the best tackle in the league, so that makes a degree of sense.

With Jimmy Garoppolo's contract coming off the books this offseason, the Niners will gain added cap maneuverability, and they can gain still more by signing Nick Bosa to an extension and/or restructuring Christian McCaffrey's deal, though the latter does carry some risk. Either way, the 49ers will surely be happy to have Williams back in the fold protecting the blind side of whichever quarterback ends up under center for them next season.