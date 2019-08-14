49ers' Nick Bosa out of walking boot as recovery from ankle sprain continues

Just one week after suffering a moderate ankle sprain, San Francisco 49ers rookie Nick Bosa is out of his walking boot and doing some light work. The 49ers held their last home practice of training camp on Wednesday, and Bosa was spotted out of his boot and doing conditioning with some trainers, per Bay Area News Group.

General manager John Lynch told KNBR last week that Bosa's injury would knock him out for the preseason, and that they would assess the situation before the regular season.

"We won't see him in the preseason and we'll go from there," Lynch said. "We'll get him right and he'll be a great player for a long time in this league.

Lynch also wasn't reading anything larger into Bosa's injury early in camp.

"We don't feel he is injury prone," Lynch said, adding, "Yesterday he had a big human being fall on his leg while he was engaged with someone else."

Bosa's injury history is something that has been discussed often throughout his short career. During his last season at Ohio State, Bosa underwent surgery to repair a core muscle in September. The following month, Bosa announced that he would not be returning to the team -- later declaring his intentions to enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 49ers are playing it safe with their No. 2 overall pick, which is a smart move. He proved just how dangerous he can be when he's healthy in college. In 2017, Bosa recorded 34 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks -- which earned him first-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year honors.

Bosa is currently listed as the second-string left defensive end behind veteran Dee Ford. It would be beneficial for him to get some reps in the preseason, but like Lynch said, he should be a great player for a long time in this league.