49ers' Nick Bosa out of walking boot as recovery from ankle sprain continues
Bosa's chances of being available for Week 1 are certainly rising as his recovery progresses
Just one week after suffering a moderate ankle sprain, San Francisco 49ers rookie Nick Bosa is out of his walking boot and doing some light work. The 49ers held their last home practice of training camp on Wednesday, and Bosa was spotted out of his boot and doing conditioning with some trainers, per Bay Area News Group.
General manager John Lynch told KNBR last week that Bosa's injury would knock him out for the preseason, and that they would assess the situation before the regular season.
"We won't see him in the preseason and we'll go from there," Lynch said. "We'll get him right and he'll be a great player for a long time in this league.
Lynch also wasn't reading anything larger into Bosa's injury early in camp.
"We don't feel he is injury prone," Lynch said, adding, "Yesterday he had a big human being fall on his leg while he was engaged with someone else."
Bosa's injury history is something that has been discussed often throughout his short career. During his last season at Ohio State, Bosa underwent surgery to repair a core muscle in September. The following month, Bosa announced that he would not be returning to the team -- later declaring his intentions to enter the 2019 NFL Draft.
The 49ers are playing it safe with their No. 2 overall pick, which is a smart move. He proved just how dangerous he can be when he's healthy in college. In 2017, Bosa recorded 34 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks -- which earned him first-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year honors.
Bosa is currently listed as the second-string left defensive end behind veteran Dee Ford. It would be beneficial for him to get some reps in the preseason, but like Lynch said, he should be a great player for a long time in this league.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Brady, Vrabel trade chirps at practice
The former teammates went at it during the first day of Pats-Titans practice
-
Tate could sue doctor over suspension
Tate went into detail on the fertility drug that led to his suspension on Wednesday
-
Browns gives grotesque details on feet
Things got kind of gross during Episode 2 of 'Hard Knocks'
-
AP weighs in on Redskins QB battle
Adrian Peterson says Colt McCoy's experience gives him inside track at the starting job
-
Rodgers 'tired' of 'clickbait' coverage
'We have a great line of communication,' the Packers quarterback said of his new coach
-
Previewing Week 2 of the preseason
Here's everything you need to know about the NFL's preseason games in Week 2