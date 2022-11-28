PHILADELPHIA -- A.J. Brown had the look in his eyes of a man who had a rough week. If only the city knew the struggle Brown was going through just to prepare to even play in Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Brown had a huge red blotch across his eye, the result of a busted blood vessel that occurred when he was throwing up on Thanksgiving. Brown lost seven pounds as a result of the vomiting, missing practice Thursday due to the illness. His stomach didn't feel better until late in the first half, yet still ended up scoring a touchdown in the Philadelphia Eagles 40-33 win over the Packers.

"I was just grateful," Brown said as he found redemption for a fumble earlier in the game that led to a Green Bay touchdown. "I just gotta be better with the ball. I wouldn't change how aggressive I am with the ball in my hand because that's who I am. I just gotta do a better job with the details."

Brown was still feeling the after effects of the illness he had throughout the week when the fumble occurred. He still wouldn't let that be an excuse for why he had his second fumble in three quarters -- or one more than he had in his NFL career heading into last week.

Instead, the Eagles wide receiver scored the touchdown that gave Philadelphia a two touchdown lead in the third quarter. Not only did Brown make up for the turnover that ultimately gave Green Bay the lead, he finished with four catches for 46 yards and a touchdown. Brown's seven touchdowns are tied for fourth in the NFL, while his 15.7 yards per catch ranks sixth in the league.

The Eagles star wide receiver battled through hell just to be able to play Sunday night. Brown wasn't satisfied with his performance, but that's the greatness he chases. Being able to play like Brown did after going through the week he had is what makes him great in Philadelphia -- and part of why the Eagles are 10-1 in the first place.

"I'm always trying to make a statement," Brown said. "I feel like if I don't play my best game, I don't feel like I put my team in the best position to win.

"Personally, I feel I can be consistent more. It's the highs and lows. I just got to stay in the middle."