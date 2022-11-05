A.J. Brown has been the No. 1 wide receiver the Philadelphia Eagles envisioned throughout the season, ranking in the top five in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Brown hasn't been one to showboat throughout the year, yet had to empty his wallet the one time he decided to celebrate a score.

Brown revealed on social media he was fined $10,000 by the NFL for his finger points on two Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs in Sunday's Week 8 victory. The Eagles reciever caught his third touchdown catch on the afternoon -- all in the first half -- and decided to point at the two defensive backs covering him. Brown was flagged on the play as a result.

Brown had a reason to celebrate after is third touchdown catch of the day -- all of which went for 25-plus yards. He's the first Eagles player to have three touchdown catches of 25-plus yards in a game since Ben Hawkins in 1969 -- or the only player since the merger to accomplish the feat. Brown was asked about the penalty and what he said to the defensive backs after the touchdown, who were Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ahkello Witherspoon.

"I just said one, two, and that is still not enough," Brown said with a smile.

Brown has 42 catches for 718 yards and six touchdowns through the first eight games. He's 10th in the league in receptions, fifth in receiving yards, and tied for third in receiving touchdowns. Brown is also averaging 16.7 yards per catch, good for third in the league (minimum 30 receptions).

From this point, Brown will stick to catching touchdown passes -- even if he was just having fun after a dominant performance.