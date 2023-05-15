The New England Patriots have received criticism over the years for how they draft, with many saying they do not find enough value in their draft picks and end up with players who either do not suit their team or do not pan out well in general. One person who has been critical of the recent draft classes is team owner Robert Kraft.

It is never a good sign if your owner is not thrilled with who joined the team in the offseason, but this year Kraft's reaction to the incoming rookies was different.

Kraft said he told his son, Patriots president Jonathan Kraft, that he is happy with the recent additions to the team. Kraft said on NFL Network that he is excited about where the Patriots are headed after the 2023 NFL Draft.

"At the end of draft day, Jonathan and I were chatting, and I said, 'This was a great, great draft. I'm really optimistic about the team,'" Kraft said (via ESPN). And he said, 'You say that every year!' But I really believe it. We were able to get the top seven picks that we had identified before the draft. I think it gives us a good balance of what our needs are. I think our free agent pickups and getting Bill O'Brien in will make a big difference."

The biggest addition is cornerback Christian Gonzalez, whom the Patriots took with the No. 17 overall pick.

This is a big change from two years ago, when Kraft said the team had not "done the greatest job [drafting] the last few years."

Here is a look at every Patriots pick from the 2023 NFL Draft:

Patriots 2023 NFL Draft picks