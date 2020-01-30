Andrew Luck's father says former Colts quarterback is 'having a great time' in retirement
Andrew Luck seems to be enjoying his post-NFL life
Andrew Luck stunned the entire NFL last August when he elected to retire from the league at the age of 29. During his press conference, the now former Colts quarterback, who had been battling multiple injuries over the last few years, noted that he was losing the joy of playing the game.
"This is not an easy decision. Honestly it's the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me," an emotional Luck said as he announced his retirement over the summer. "I've been stuck in this process. I haven't been able to live the life I want to live. It's taken the joy out of this game ... the only way forward for me is to remove myself from football."
Fast-forward a few months later and it appears like Luck's decision to exit the NFL has proved to be beneficial for himself and his family.
"He's having a great time," his father Oliver Luck told FOX 59's Chris Hagan from Super Bowl LIV. "He's enjoying life. He's healthy. He's very happy. He and his wife, Nicole, just had a new baby, Lucy Luck. He's a great dad as I expected him to be and is enjoying life. Still obviously live in Indianapolis and has strong feelings for the city and for the [Colts] organization, but he's having a great time [in retirement]."
Luck was in the league for seven seasons and, for a time, looked poised to become the face of the NFL at some point. In 2014, he threw for league-leading 40 touchdown passes to go along with a career-high 4,761 yards as he brought Indianapolis to the AFC Championship. While he did have all that promise, injuries (especially his lost season in 2017 due to his shoulder) started to become too much for him to bear.
Given all his talent, there's always going to be the question of whether or not Luck will return to the NFL one day, but that doesn't appear to be in the cards. Fortunately for him, however, he seems to be pretty happy in retirement.
