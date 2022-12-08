Baker Mayfield has only been on the Los Angeles Rams for two days, yet is expected to make his debut for his new team Thursday. Per NFL Network, "there's a real chance" Mayfield plays depending on how starting quarterback John Wolford is feeling. The Rams just claimed Mayfield off waivers two days ago.

An ESPN report took Mayfield's status a step further. Mayfield is in line to start against the Las Vegas Raiders based on the status of Wolford -- who is questionable with a neck injury. Wolford is a game-time decision.

Los Angeles placed Matthew Stafford on injured reserve last week as the quarterback is likely done for the season with a bruised spinal cord. The Rams are thin at quarterback and have received ineffective play from Wolford and Bryce Perkins, who have combined to go 51 of 85 (60%) for 490 yards with two touchdowns to five interceptions in their three starts.

Mayfield went 1-5 as the starter for the Carolina Panthers, completing 57.8% of his passes for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions in seven total games played. He was released earlier in the week after Carolina decided to move forward with Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker. Mayfield ranks 32nd in completion rate, 31st in yards per attempt (6.4), 28th in touchdown-to-interception ratio, and 32nd in passer rating (74.4) this season.

The Rams playing Mayfield so quickly is surprising, but not shocking given the state of the quarterback position. Los Angeles has no reason to tank for a better draft pick since the Detroit Lions own their selection. At 3-9, the Rams are off to the worst start for a defending Super Bowl champion in league history.

If Los Angeles chooses to play Mayfield on Thursday, it certainly doesn't hurt their plans past 2022.