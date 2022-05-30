There is doubt surrounding many teams' offensive weapons and one team with questions is the Chicago Bears. Quarterback Justin Fields is entering his second year, and after a less than thrilling rookie season, eyes are on the 23-year-old to see how he can improve in Year 2.

The Bears will not have the weapons they had last season, but Fields does not seem too concerned.

The offense lost wide receiver Allen Robinson, who is now on the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. Thanks to free agency, Jakeem Grant and Marquise Goodwin are also no longer Bears.

Instead the team will look toward wide receivers Tajae Sharpe, Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown.

Fields explained their situation and expressed his confidence in whom he does have as weapons, rather than focusing on whom he does not have.

"We don't have an Odell [Beckham Jr.] or a Cooper Kupp on our team, but at the end of the day I think if everybody is on their P's and Q's, and we're on top of everything and not making mistakes; the players we have right now are good enough," he said.

He continued, saying the rest of the team believes this as well.

"The front office thinks that, too. The fans outside of the facility, they don't know what's going on at practice. Just because we don't have a big-name guy doesn't mean those guys aren't talented," he said. "I have plenty of confidence in myself and my teammates that we're going to get the job done."

Last season, the Bears went 6-11 and were third in the NFC North, missing the playoffs.