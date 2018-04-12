Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict suspended four games for PED violation
This will be the third straight year that Burfict is suspended
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been suspended once again. The NFL announced on Thursday that Burfict will be suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season after violating the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy.
This will be the third consecutive season during which Burfict is suspended. He was previously suspended in both 2016 and 2017 for violations of player safety rules. He has not played a full season since 2013.
When he's able to stay on the field, Burfict is an excellent linebacker (the Bengals signed him to an extension early last season that made him one of the highest-paid 4-3 linebackers in the league); but he has developed a reputation over the years as a dirty player that often skirts the rules. As Bengals beat writer Jay Morrison noted, this is the 11th time Burfict has been suspended or fined by the NFL.
Cincinnati's defense is dependent on Burfict's talent as he is one of their few elite playmakers, but they have not been able to depend on him to stay off the league's suspension list.
-
Ex-cheerleader alleges discrimination
Kristan Anne Ware says a Saints cheerleader's actions influenced her decision to come forw...
-
Seahawks postpone Kap visit over anthem
The Seahawks are about to come under a great deal of scrutiny over their interest in Kaep
-
Pats won't spend big on move up for QB
New England might be content to sit back and wait to see what draft prospects fall in their...
-
Foster charged with DV, several felonies
The 49ers' moral policy on players will be tested by the news that Foster was charged with...
-
Browns handing Landry $75M extension
Cleveland has a wide receiver for the long haul under contract after trading for him
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DLs, LBs
Plus the former Michigan star with similarities to Geno Atkins and more on 2018's top DL and...