Ja'Marr Chase has spent most of his life in Louisiana. He was born in Harvey, Louisiana. He went to Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, Louisiana. He attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Last month, though, Chase was drafted with the No. 5 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati, in case you're unaware, is not in Louisiana. It's in Ohio.

Chase is in Cincinnati for the team's rookie minicamp this week, and it seems like he's been pleasantly surprised by what he's found in his new home. Via ESPN's Ben Baby, Chase said on Friday, "This is not what I thought Cincinnati would be, so I'm actually liking it so far."

I'm not sure what Chase expected Cincinnati to be, but I feel like it's nice (for both him and the Bengals) that he likes it more than he expected to. It's certainly better than if the opposite were the case, at least. The Bengals are surely hoping to keep him and his former LSU teammate, Joe Burrow, in Cincinnati for quite some time, so the new No. 1 receiver taking a liking to the city is a pretty good start.