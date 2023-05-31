The Patriots took the field for organized team activities (OTAs) Wednesday, marking their first on-field work since they forfeited two practices as a penalty for violating offseason rules. Despite assistant Joe Judge reportedly causing the infraction by hosting meetings that extended beyond the allotted time for voluntary offseason programming, head coach Bill Belichick took responsibility for the fault on Wednesday, saying the team has already "moved on."

"It's good to get back on the field today," Belichick said, per A to Z Sports. "We had a situation with some scheduling in Phase 2, but we got that worked out. ... It's in the past. (We've) moved on. (Just) looking forward to getting out on the field today."

"I'm responsible for it," Belichick added, alluding to reports of Judge's meetings causing the initial complaints from the NFL Players Association, which led to the NFL discipline.

In addition to losing two OTAs, which are voluntary ahead of spring minicamp, Belichick was also fined $50,000 for the violation of offseason rules, per previous reports. New England had reportedly been warned about violations of player time commitments before committing the infraction again and receiving the penalties. Judge, who is assisting with the special teams group, reportedly held meetings that kept players at team facilities longer than a permitted four-hour window.