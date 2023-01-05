Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make significant progress after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. On Wednesday night, Hamlin woke up and had one question for his nurse: He asked in writing if the Bills won the game.

Hamlin's doctors, Dr. Timothy Pritts and Dr. William Knight, reportedly told him, "The answer is yes, Damar, you won. You've won the game of life."

"While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact," the Bills said in a statement on Thursday. "His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."

Hamlin's agent, Ronald Butler, told the Associated Press that Hamlin was able to hold the hands of his family members at the Cincinnati hospital where he is being treated.

In a conference call with the media, Dr. Pritts stated that the neurological signs of improvement started on Wednesday night when Hamlin gradually woke up. He was able to write, but wasn't able to speak due to a breathing tube being in his throat.

"Last night he was able to emerge and follow commands and even asked who had won the game," Pritts added.

Dr. Knight also credited Monday's quick medical response with saving Hamlin's life. He added that a physician that was by Hamlin's side on Monday night noticed that he didn't have a pulse. That's when it was deemed necessary to perform CPR right on the field.

"It's been a long and difficult road for the last three days ... he has made a pretty remarkable improvement," Knight said.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed during the first quarter of Monday's game. The Bills safety had tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and got back up after making the play, but after standing up for a few seconds he fell back down, resulting in the game being suspended.