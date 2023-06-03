Last offseason, the Buffalo Bills picked up the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Ed Oliver. This offseason, they gave him a big-time extension. Per ESPN, Oliver has agreed to a four-year extension worth $68 million that includes $45 million guaranteed. Now, Oliver is under contract with the Bills for the next five years.

Oliver's new AAV of $17 million ranks No. 13 in the NFL among defensive tackles. The defensive tackle market has been hot this offseason, with Jeffery Simmons, Dexter Lawrence and Daron Payne signing big extensions that put them behind Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald.

Oliver was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Houston. Last season, Oliver recorded 34 combined tackles, 14 QB hits, nine tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 13 games played. In the playoffs, he added four more tackles, three QB hits and a sack. In 62 total games played, the 25-year-old has recorded 151 combined tackles, 42 QB hits and 14.5 sacks.

The Bills went 13-3 in 2022, winning their third-straight AFC East title. Buffalo's defense has played a role in its recent success, as this unit allowed an average of 17.9 points per game (No. 2 in the NFL), and 319.1 total yards per game (No. 6 in the NFL) last season. The Bills identified Oliver as a member of the defense they wanted to keep, and found a way to get a deal done.