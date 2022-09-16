Free agent NFL cornerback Brandon Carr, most known for his tenure as a starter for the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested Thursday for driving while intoxicated in Allen, Texas. According to a report by KDFW, Carr was released on a $1,500 bond following his arrest.

A fifth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2008 NFL Draft, Carr enjoyed a long career as an NFL cornerback that saw him gain fame with the Dallas Cowboys. After signing a five-year, $50 million contract to join the Cowboys as a free agent in 2012, Carr became a constant as a starting corner for Dallas over the next four years.

There, he hauled in four interceptions on Cowboys teams that won the NFC East twice in 2014 and 2016 and advanced to the NFC Divisional Round in both seasons.

Carr then played three years for the Baltimore Ravens from 2017 to 2019, contributing to two playoff teams, including one that went 14-2 and was the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Carr then briefly returned to the Cowboys in 2020, playing in three games during the first month of the season.

One of Carr's most notable achievements was his status as an ironman at the cornerback position. He started 192 consecutive games, the most for a defensive player in the NFL from the time he was drafted in 2008 onwards.