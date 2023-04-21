Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has already hit a rough patch in 2023 -- literally. Last week, Russell Wilson and teammate Justin Simmons accidentally flipped their golf cart in a bunker, per Mat Smith of 104.3 The Fan in Denver.

Wilson and Simmons were looking for the ball after an errant shot, and the latter accidentally drove the cart into a sand trap and flipped it. Neither player was hurt in the accident, but they may have bruised egos after head coach Sean Payton cracked a joke at their expense.

During his pre-draft press conference on Thursday, Payton worked in a jab about Russell and Simmons crashing their cart when asked about his approach to offseason workouts.

"I don't want the players to feel like they're pulling into the parking lot coming to football practice in April," Payton said. "That's just not happening. It's great to see these guys around. Hopefully, we can keep the golf carts upright. No meetings, just weight room and running."

As Payton continues his first season on the job in Denver, he will try to get Wilson back on track after a rough 2022 season that resulted in the Broncos finishing last in the AFC West with a 5-12 record. Until then, let's hope Wilson can stay on the right path when he's at the course.