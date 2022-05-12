Amid his first offseason preparing alongside new quarterback Russell Wilson, star Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been sidelined indefinitely due to an off-field issue. On Thursday, the former first-round draft pick was arrested in Colorado on charges of second-degree criminal tampering as part of a domestic violence case, the Arapahoe Sheriff's Office announced.

On Friday, he appeared in court and was granted a $1,500 personal recognizance bond. He is expected to be released later in the day.

A temporary protection order is now in place, meaning neither side can make contact with the other, though the accuser of the alleged case said in court she was not looking for a no-contact order.

No plea was made.

Following the arrest, Sheriff Tyler Brown clarified that the accuser is the mother of Jeudy's 1-month-old daughter, but that no physical contact was made as part of the incident. Deputies were dispatched, Brown explained, after the woman asked for a "keep the peace" situation, alleging Jeudy had her "property" and could not access it.

The accuser said in court that she wanted the charges dropped, explaining she called the police so the incident would be monitored. She said she did not see Jeudy as a threat when things escalated.

According to the Arapahoe County police report, "things got crazy" between Jeudy and the mother of his child who said Jeudy put her wallet, medical paperwork for their child and other things in his car.

Jeudy was detained in the Arapahoe County jail, about an hour southeast of Denver, 23-year-old Jeudy was booked by sheriff deputies between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (MT), per the Sheriff's Office.

Jeudy's charge of second-degree criminal tampering indicates interference with another person's property "with intent to cause injury, inconvenience or annoyance," as Tom Pelissero reported. The charge, a misdemeanor, includes a "domestic violence enhancer," which designates Jeudy's relation to his accuser.

He is able to travel, per the judge at the hearing. The next hearing is scheduled for May 31.

The former Alabama star, drafted 15th overall in 2020, had been especially active this offseason, attending his team's voluntary workouts and minicamp to build chemistry with Wilson. He figured to enter 2022 as the QB's No. 1 receiver opposite Courtland Sutton, totaling 90 catches and 1,323 yards in two NFL seasons. Jeudy missed seven games during the 2021 campaign while recovering from a high-ankle sprain.