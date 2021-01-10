Tom Brady hasn't thrown postseason touchdown passes of 35-plus yards in the latter stages of his career, so his 36-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown had some significance. Brady's touchdown pass to Brown was his longest touchdown pass in the postseason since January of 2012 when he completed a 61-yard pass to Deion Branch -- part of a six-touchdown game in a 45-10 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Brady has thrown six touchdowns of 35-plus yards in the postseason, the longest a 63-yard pass to Ben Watson in 2006. He threw two 60-plus yard touchdown passes to Branch (2005 and 2012) and a 41-yard touchdown pass to Bethel Johnson in 2004. His longest touchdown pass prior to the 36-yard completion to Brown was a 34-yard touchdown to Chris Hogan in 2017.

Brady had his 24th game with two passing touchdowns in the postseason, a NFL record (Brett Favre is second on the list with 15). Brady is 19-4 in the playoffs when he throws two-plus touchdown passes. He also is the oldest player to throw a touchdown pass in the playoffs at 43 years, 159 days -- passing George Blanda (43 years, 108 days).

Brady is also the first player in NFL history to throw 75 touchdown passes in the postseason.