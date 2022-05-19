The Los Angeles Chargers will soon have a new team headquarters. On Wednesday, the team had a ceremonial groundbreaking in El Segundo, California, which is seven miles from the team's home of SoFi Stadium.

Since 2017, the Chargers temporary headquarters have been in Costa Mesa, located in Orange County, but they are looking for a more permanent residence.

The complex is expected to be completed by July of 2024 and will include three full-size fields, a building with meeting rooms, space to train, a rooftop hospitality club and an esports gaming studio. The 14-acre site is expected to be the new home of the team's training camp.

Sonnenblick-Eichner Co. in Beverly Hills announced the complex will have $276 million of construction and permanent financing.

The Chargers worked on the site before the ceremonial groundbreaking.

"It's been five years in the making. We finally have our home for the future. This is our home now," Chargers owner Dean Spanos said.

Players on the team are excited about the possibilities a facility like this will bring the team. Quarterback Justin Herbert said this could be a way to bring in and keep top players in Los Angeles.

"It should be right up there with the best of the best. The Spanos family has invested a lot, and it is up to us as players to go out and deliver," he said.

The Chargers went 9-8 last year, third in the AFC West and missing the playoffs.