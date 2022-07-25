The Kansas City Chiefs have placed Justyn Ross on injured reserve, the team announced Monday, ending the wide receiver's rookie season before it even began. Head coach Andy Reid said last week that the 22-year-old recently had foot surgery to correct a previous surgery he had in November while at Clemson.

"It wasn't functioning quite the way [he wanted]," Reid said (via Sports Illustrated). "It was bothering him. It wasn't working quite the way he wanted it, so they went in and re-did it. And we're hoping this works out well."

The Chiefs signed Ross as an undrafted free agent in May, and while many were excited to see how his talent would translate to the NFL stage, his debut will be pushed back. In three healthy seasons at Clemson, Ross racked up 158 catches for 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Ross is no stranger to sitting out due to injury, as he missed the entire 2020 campaign due to a congenital fusion condition of his spine and neck that required surgery. He then missed the final three games of 2021 after re-aggravating a foot injury that he suffered earlier in the year.

Despite his medical issues, Ross ended up finding a team in the Chiefs -- only for an injury to once again interrupt his football career.