Larry Fitzgerald still hasn't given the Arizona Cardinals a decision on whether he'll return for a 18th season with the team -- less than a month away from the start of training camp. The Cardinals have done enough at wide receiver to compensate for the potential loss of Fitzgerald, but one of the team's current wideouts is hoping he decides to play another year.

Christian Kirk wants Fitzgerald back, providing an update on Fitzgerald's prospects of returning for another season.

"You never know with Fitzy," Kirk said to NFL Network, via Pro Football Talk. "He's kind of taking his time. A little longer this year, but he's done it like this in the past, where he takes his time and kind of does his own thing and then he'll decide. So we'll see...I hope to see him back on the field."

Arizona already had Kirk and DeAndre Hopkins in the fold, and added A.J. Green in free agency along with selecting Rondale Moore in the second round of this year's draft. There may be no room for Fitzgerald to receive significant playing time, but having Fitzgerald on the Cardinals is better than not having him.

"That's a big brother to me. I'm appreciative of every moment that I've had with him — on and off the field," Kirk said. "I think I've definitely learned more, just how to carry myself as a professional off the field and building relationships with people. I'm super grateful for him."

Fitzgerald has caught 1,432 passes for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns in his Hall of Fame career, all with the Cardinals. He's second only to Jerry Rice in receptions and receiving yards and sixth all-time in receiving touchdowns. Fitzgerald holds 24 NFL records and 40 franchise records, etching himself as one of the greatest players in NFL history.

The Cardinals have a spot for Fitzgerald on this roster -- if he wants it. His decision should be coming soon.